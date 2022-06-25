‘Psychopath’ seagull attacks man whenever he leaves home: ‘I feel like a hostage’ – News

Life is not easy for 62-year-old British Martyn Green. He cannot leave the house without being intensely attacked by a seagull that roams on his property. Strangely, his wife Julie was never bothered by the bird.

“Every time I go out, this seagull comes down and attacks me”, says Martyn, in an interview with the Apex agency.

His problem could get worse, as the nervous seagull – which he describes as a “psychopath” – is just one of several that nest in the chimney of his house in the Devon region of southern England.





Some of the attacks are really violent, adds Martyn, who has been wounded several times by the seagull’s attacks.

“The other day she came down behind me and pecked me on the top of my head. I had blood running down the back of my neck”, reveals the victim.





The Brit – who works as a fisherman’s trainer – had an infection in the pecking region for five days and blamed the violent bird.





The case has gone so far out of the ordinary that the realtor who rents the house to Martyn plans to fix the situation, although it has yet to reveal exactly how.



