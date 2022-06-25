Rayssa scores 8 goals, is top scorer and leads the college’s handball victory | skateboard

Silver at the Tokyo Olympics, world champion in skateboarding and now top scorer wearing the number 10 jersey. Rayssa Leal doesn’t stop. Neither with the feet nor with the hands. This Saturday morning, the 14-year-old prodigy participated in the debut of the handball team at Colégio Cebamar, in Imperatriz do Maranhão, and led the 14-10 victory over Escola Municipal Madalena de Canossa. Rayssa was the top scorer of the game with 8 goals.
Rayssa Leal is top scorer and leads the high school handball team
But don’t think that the Handball Fairy was born. Sport is just another sport that Rayssa likes to play. Is well. At the Intercollegiate in the city where she lives there is also a skate competition. But, as a professional, Rayssa cannot participate in the disputes. In handball, however, with the number 10 shirt and beautiful shots, she has already flown towards another career victory.
Rayssa Leal in a varsity handball game — Photo: Reproduction
This Monday, Rayssa Leal leaves for Rome, Italy, where she will be one of the 17 Brazilian representatives in the skate street pre-Olympic. The competition, which marks the beginning of the cycle of the Paris 2024 Olympics for the modality, will feature big names in national skateboarding such as Olympic medalist Kelvin Hoefler and two-time world league champion, Pâmela Rosa.
Rayssa Leal gives a show in the semifinal of the STU de Criciúma — Photo: Julio Deteflon
The tournament in Rome will have competitions between the 26th of June and the 3rd of July and will add points for the world ranking, classification criterion for the Olympic Games. The rules are similar to the Tokyo Games and the World League (SLS) where skaters will have to demonstrate complete turns and individual tricks.