Reduction of flights in Schiphol will have ‘dramatic consequences for KLM and the accessibility of the country’

Smaller aircraft in the fleet will be the first affected – Illustrative image – Source: KLM





As previously reported on Friday, June 24, by AEROIN, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has published its position on the Dutch government’s decision to reduce the maximum number of operations allowed at Amsterdam airport, one of the most important Europe in terms of air connections.

And, of course, the Dutch company KLM, primarily responsible for this huge global connectivity of the Schiphol airport terminal, also spoke about the government’s decision, stating that it will have “dramatic consequences for KLM and for the accessibility of the Netherlands, and will not achieve the desired benefits for the climate and quality of life“.

According to the company, the decision is in conflict with the government’s coalition agreement in three different ways: does not match the desire to maintain a strong central role for the national economy; does not support stable and predictable national ventures; and does not improve the quality of life and the climate.

KLM is investing millions in a more sustainable fleet, thus fulfilling its agreements with the government. These are long-term investments, which means that you need to be guaranteed stability in politics.

The government has projected a future with 540,000 aircraft movements. Cutting to 440,000 equates to a 20% reduction. These cuts were announced without prior deliberation and without adequate reasoning. Aside from the government announcement, KLM has not received any written notice or clear plans. The company is still waiting to receive more details and, in the meantime, will consider the measures it can take in response.





KLM’s network connects the Netherlands with almost all major economic centers in the world. This is important because the Netherlands is an international trading nation and because accessibility is a deciding factor for international corporations establishing offices in Europe.

That is why, earlier, the government had emphasized the importance of a strong hub function in its coalition agreement and supported KLM with loans during the coronavirus pandemic, thus confirming the importance of the KLM network to the Dutch economy. The large cut now proposed in aircraft movements impairs the hub’s function.

The global demand for mobility remains unchanged and continues to develop. People want to keep flying to places that are not yet (quickly or easily) accessible by car or train. If KLM has to reduce the number of flights, travelers will opt for other (less efficient) routes to the same destination. The environmental impact will be the same.

KLM urges the government to take measures that effectively improve sustainability, such as supporting the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the realization of a Single European Sky (unification of airspace controls) that would reduce CO2 emissions by 10 %.

The previously defined coalition agreement also states that the government wants to provide “a stable and predictable environment for companies” and will strive to “reduce the negative impact of air transport on people, the environment and nature”. According to KLM, shrinking Schiphol will have the opposite effect.

International corporations will turn their backs on Holland. Traffic flows will seek new routes, generating the same or more CO2 emissions. Furthermore, this will not solve the Dutch nitrogen deposition problem, because air transport represents only 1% of the nitrogen deposited.

This decision also marks a return to the old system of noise measurement, which is based on a network of measurement points, each with a total noise threshold. Once that limit is reached, airlines must switch to a different lane, meaning they will fly over areas where more residents are affected by noise.

The consequence will be a greater use of runways where there are more people living under their flight paths (the runways named Buitenveldert and Zwanenburg) to ensure that operations remain within stipulated limits, but even with less aircraft movement, more people living in the vicinity of Schiphol will experience noise nuisance. This is, of course, totally illogical.





About the KLM flight network

KLM’s network depends on the number of destinations the company serves and the flight frequencies it operates. This is because KLM and its partner airlines offer logical connections between destinations through a hub-and-spoke system operating at Schiphol. Every canceled flight has consequences for passengers arriving on connecting flights. In other words, operating fewer flights also means offering fewer logical connections.

Consequently, flights cannot be booked optimally and operations become less profitable. The frequencies offered and the number of destinations (generally smaller) will decrease. Shrinkage therefore affects KLM disproportionately and significantly erodes its hub function.

If KLM is forced to give up slots, it will have to say goodbye to its smaller aircraft and subsequently focus on “more significant” European traffic flows by operating its larger aircraft at a lower frequency. Other destinations will disappear from the network.

KLM’s intricately connected network – currently serving 170 destinations – will no longer be sustainable. And that result will take shape quickly.

KLM information



