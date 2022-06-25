Referee has broken leg by player sent off in Pará

Referee was taken to the city hospital after being beaten by the expelled player. Photo: (Reproduction/Social Media)

A revolting episode in the city of Monte Alegre, in western Pará, took to social media after a football player, unhappy with having received the second yellow card and, consequently, being expelled from a valid match for the Internal Championship at Arena Ribeiro, start a series of aggressions against the referee of the match, Raí Soares.

The player, who has not been identified, had already received a yellow card for a foul committed during the match and spent the rest of the game complaining excessively to the referee team, in addition to cursing against professionals who were the highest authority. on the field, which caused him to receive the second yellow card and to be sent off.

As soon as the maximum punishment was presented to the athlete, he started chasing Raí Soares, also known as Karreirinha, throwing kicks, flying kicks and punches against the match referee. One of Karreirinha’s legs, during the attacks, ended up being fractured by the dissatisfied player. Shortly after the series of aggressions, which was interrupted by players and the rest of the refereeing team, the match was stopped.

Referee died in El Salvador after being attacked

Referee José Arnoldo Amaya died two weeks ago after a string of assaults suffered during an amateur football game in El Salvador. According to local press information, Amaya was refereeing a match at the Toluca Stadium, located in the Miramonte neighborhood, when he was attacked by a player and fans, and he succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.