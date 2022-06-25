Relatives say goodbye to engineer Danilo Portela and Carlos Daniel

Family and friends said goodbye this Saturday afternoon (25), to software engineer Danilo Nogueira Portela, 34 years old, and to Infraero employee Carlos Daniel Santos, who died in a serious accident involving an Audi A5 luxury vehicle near the Exhibition Park, on BR 343, in Teresina.

The wake of Danilo Portela and Carlos Daniel was held at Funerária Pax União, located on Avenida Miguel Rosa and was marked by the presence of family and friends, who paid tribute to the two.

Soon after, the body of Danilo Portela traveled through the main avenues of Teresina in a procession to the Jardim da Ressurreição cemetery, in the southeast area of ​​Teresina, where he was buried.

The body of Carlos Daniel followed in procession through the avenues of the south of Teresina to the Dom Bosco cemetery, located in the Vermelha neighborhood, where he was buried.

understand the case

An accident involving an Audi A5 luxury car left engineer Danilo Nogueira Portela and Infraero employee Carlos Daniel Santos dead early this Saturday morning (25), around 5:40 am, near the Exhibition Center, on BR 343, in Teresina.

Photo: Playback/Instagram Danilo Portela and Carlos Daniel

According to information passed on by the Piauí Fire Department, the vehicle was heading in the direction Altos / Teresina, when the driver lost control of the direction, collided with a pole and then ended up colliding transversely in an Amarok.

Photo: Publicity/PRF Audi involved in the accident

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the Audi A5’s excessive speed may have caused the driver to lose control of the steering wheel, collide with a pole and then collide with the Amarok.

Photo: Publicity/Piauí Fire Department Amarok involved in the accident

With the impact of the collision, Danilo Nogueira Portela and Carlos Daniel Santos died instantly. A woman, who was in the passenger seat, was rescued alive and taken to hospital.

The Amarok driver was not injured. He fled the scene shortly after the accident, but was later located. The vehicle was seized and taken to the PRF yard.