Review | The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The resumption of yet another struggle against the consequences of the changes in the timeline, in this third year of the series, took place exactly at the point where Umbrella Academy left us in its 2nd Season, when the main group met up with Sparrow Academy. The new journey begins with a dramatic cadence obvious to anyone: it highlights the friction between the two Academies and the first episode essentially serves to explore this enmity, as well as showing the powers of the new characters. And that’s how we meet Marcus, Number One (Justin Cornwell) who has a very small participation; Ben, Number Two (Justin H. Min), who stands out for his “resemblance” to Umbrella’s Ben; Fei, Number Three (Britne Oldford), super stylish and should have been given a lot more space this season; Alphonso, Number Four (Jake Epstein), played by an actor I like, but who has a power that is not very well defined (I’ll get to that later) and the writers seem to have had no idea what to make of him; Sloane, Number Five (Genesis Rodriguez) another who has gained a lot of attention for her closeness to a certain member of Umbrella; Jamye, Number Six (Cazzie David), the most boring character of the bunch; and finally, Christopherthe mysterious cube.

The only moment Jamye’s presence became truly useful here was in the opening chapter, when she made Diego hallucinate (I don’t know if it’s an exact adaptation of the comics, but in audiovisual, this power of hers is ridiculous) and then we have the dance of the season, a recurring classic of the series, with the two families having fun to the sound of footloose. It’s a light way to start the year and even get the audience visually accustomed to the new powerful. But the hallucination soon ends and the people at Umbrella take a beating from the Sparrows, in an action sequence that begins very well, but then is captured carelessly, until it ends robotically, with the camera taking random wide shots and showing, in a inferior way, things that we had already seen. With the establishment of the Kugelblitz still in its infancy (a result of the wacky time travel and timeline messes done by the folks at Umbrella), we also have the big theme of the season, which will be ridding the world of yet another cosmic threat. Only this time there is a different flavor.

Of the changes we find here, one of the most talked about has been the call to attention to Viktor, Elliot Page’s character after his gender transition. The script treats the exhibition in a very delicate and beautiful way, without much fuss and with a lot of respect, as it should be. It’s a particular question of the character, it doesn’t interfere with anything and it’s also not used as a dramatic element that generates something, which was my concern, since it’s about a discovery and the assumption of this identity on the part of Viktor, not of a spectacle in itself. At times, however, the script exaggerates this reaffirmation, as if it wanted to make the actor and character terms very clear (probably for viewers who can calmly accept a fight against the apocalypse and superpowers in characters, but refuse to understand a transition genre), which makes some scenes boring, but not much else. And in terms of interpretation, Page doesn’t deliver much more than the basics, with his face closed practically all the time and without a character-building element that makes him show himself more, making him the least interesting actor of the season, even losing to the underused Justin Cornwell (who gets sucked into the Kugelblitz) and Jake Epstein, with their power lacking a cohesive definition.

The first thing we understand about Alphonso is that he can transfer the force of an attack to his attacker. Something very simple and very efficient, right? But his supermarket fight against Diego and Stan (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who looks great in the role) doesn’t always happen. It is at this point that the power ceases to make sense the way it was presented and the series doesn’t clarify afterwards, so “it leaves it at that”. His death, like Jamye’s, is welcome, because these characters had little dramatic weight and it was clear that the script wanted to get rid of the crowd to get the plot moving. And in this third year, it comes with a deepening of the internal conflicts between the Umbrella brothers and the “black hole of light” that is swallowing the Universe. In addition to this, the idea is inserted that, from the beginning, Hargreeves had everything planned, that is, using the super-powered children to achieve reset the Universe in order to bring your loved one back. Motivation, at least in the manner indicated in the finaleseems weak and superficial to me, but there is no doubt that this will be the highlight of the next season.

The plan for the salvation of this new Universe is more complex than in previous years and I really like how the personal dramas were being coupled to this new epic mission. Everyone gives their show in particular, arriving in the last episode in one of the best escapes we’ve ever had in the entire series, which is what happens in the hotel-spaceship from where it was possible to restart everything. Incidentally, the entire plot of the hotel is really excellent. I really like narratives that take place in hotels, especially when they work with more than one genre, as is the present case, with horror and science fiction. In the concept, there is a certain play with the idea of ​​the eternal return, and if this specific recreation came from the comics, it is evident that the authors brought influences from the incal, by Alejandro Jodorowsky, making the creation of this new Universe an interesting enigma for all of us. Without powers, what will these characters do? What threat will appear and what will be the way for them to get their powers back?

From the core of the season, the drama that irritated me at times was Allison’s. The text rubbed this in the viewer’s face all the time, and as much trauma and difficult feelings as the loss of a family can have, the terms of the character’s change here struck me as exaggerated, if not in reaction, at least in the treatment given to her. they. I didn’t have a problem with Harlan Cooper’s line as the cause of dystopia, as a lot of people seem to have. For me, this character evolution makes sense, because it follows something planted before, so it’s not free. The thing I didn’t like all that much was the suggestion that Hargreeves is the great mind behind it all. Not because the character can’t or doesn’t have the ability. In this respect, we are not talking about something incoherent. However, the construction for this is revealed so superficially that it gives the impression of an “intelligent accident”. And that’s the feeling that leaves me with a bitter taste. The season, however, managed to expose one more struggle (or almost so) of these individuals in relation to the end of the world in a nice scenario to follow and with characters that make us anxious and worried, all in some kind of understanding of themselves or growth. guys. In general quality, it’s a lower storyline than the first season (my favorite so far), but it’s on the same level as the second, or maybe slightly higher, but not to the point of reaching the status in “excellent“. With or without powers, these people will surely have more headaches to face. Umbrella Academy life is not free from tension and action.

