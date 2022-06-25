Roberto Carlos reveals that Ronaldo will close with reinforcements for Cruzeiro

Credit: Editing: Photos: Reproduction – Gustavo Aleixo

Absolute leader in the Brasileirão Serie B, Cruzeiro is one of the favorites for the dreamed access to the national elite. After two arduous seasons in the premiership, the Minas Gerais team emerges with a totally different campaign after the arrival of Ronaldo, the majority shareholder of SAF’s shares in the Minas Gerais club. Behind the scenes, the Phenomenon should close with at least two pieces for coach Paulo Pezzolano, soon.

The information was revealed by former player Roberto Carlos in an interview with journalist Jaeci Carvalho. Personal friend and former teammate of Ronaldo in the selection, the five-time champion highlighted that he has helped in the nominations, but did not reveal names.

“Today I have my best friend, my brother who is president of Cruzeiro. More talk than money (helping Ronaldo at Raposa). At least two right? (Signings) In Brazil there are very good players, you don’t have to take them from outside. I’m just passing on information to him”, revealed Roberto.

CRUISE SCHEDULE

Leader of Serie B with 31 points, the celestial team enters the field next Tuesday (28), when they face Sport, in Mineirão, already for the 15th round of the event. The clash against Ituano that would take place this week had to be postponed due to Raposa’s duel in the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense.

With Vasco’s victory over Operário-PR, Cruzeiro saw the competitor reduce the difference in the lead to just one goal, a situation that could become more comfortable for the Minas Gerais team in the event of a triumph in the pending game against the Itu team, away from home, which was scheduled for the 5th of July.