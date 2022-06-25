ROG Phone 6 leaks with 18GB RAM and 6,000mAh battery

With launch scheduled for the 5th of July, the ROG Phone 6the new high-performance gaming cell phone from Asus, leaked ahead of time. The future device will hit the market with incredible 18 GB of RAM memory and 6,000mAh battery.

The ROG Phone line is the ultimate smartphone powerhouse, and the sixth edition returns with its flashy gamer design. According to the trusted insider Digital Chat Stationthe device will have a 6.7-inch screen, OLED panel Samsung manufacturing, Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 165 Hz.

The processor will be the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which will come with 18 GB of RAM. LPDDR5. Numbers regarding internal storage have not yet been mentioned, but it would not be surprising to see the phone with more than 256 GB.

ROG Phone 6 Battery and Cameras

One of the great medallions of ROG Phone 6 will be the 6000 mAh battery, which will support a 65W super fast charger. Speaking of cameras, the leak only reveals that the main sensor on the rear will have 64 MP, a reasonable amount for a cell phone of this magnitude.

Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel! What else to watch out for in this event

?New accessories

?New gaming headphones Save the date??https://t.co/VXqYzkLZX3#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/i4Br2K5Edp — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2022

In addition, other details indicate that the new ROG will be relatively light, with 229 grams and only 10 millimeters thick. As usual, the device will come integrated with beefy cooling systems, possibly including a external cooler which can be attached to the back of the cell phone.

It remains now to wait until the 5th of July, when the phone will be launched and we will have the official specifications released by Asus. For now, all details should be considered rumors.