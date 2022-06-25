Romance films are highlights among the July premieres on Netflix – Revista Galileu

+



Scene from the movie Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson (Photo: Netflix / Disclosure)

The month of July in Netflix will be a full plate for those who like romance movies. Featured is the long Persuasionadaptation of the work of Jane Austen starring Dakota Johnson. Other novelties are the productions Hello, Goodbye and Everything Else, sun of amalfi and Continuity to Love, that promise to warm up the cold nights with passionate stories.

know more

The drama and emotion only increase with the entry of the feature Extraordinary, which tells the story of a boy with a deformed face who attends a traditional school after years of studying at home. Get the tissues ready!

Check out all the July releases for the platform:

DAY 1

good boys

When invited to a party, three naive boys (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) get into trouble over a broken drone and the anticipation of their first kiss.

The Cult of Chucky

After a series of murders at the clinic where she is hospitalized, Nica Pierce begins to question Chucky’s existence.

Conor McGregor: All About the Title

From poverty to luxury cars and fur coats, the Irish MMA champion shows all the ups and downs of his rise to fame.

6TH

Hello, Goodbye and Everything

Clare and Aidan agree to end their relationship before college, no regrets. But the farewell meeting promises to be unforgettable. Starring Jordan Fischer.

DAY 8

the beast of the sea

A girl sneaks into the ship of a great sea monster hunter. Together, they begin an epic journey through uncharted waters. With Karl Urban, Jared Harris and Dan Stevens.

You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls

In this interactive special, you can help superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian desert and find a rare flower.

know more

Dangerous Liaisons

Scholar Célène falls in love with rebel Tristan, unaware that she is part of a bet between him and Vanessa, the school’s social media queen.

DAY 13

The Sun of Amalfi

Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test on a trip to the Amalfi Coast. His friends Furio and Nathalie also live great passions.

The Sun of Amalfi (Photo: Netflix / Disclosure)

DAY 15

Persuasion

Eight years after being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, Anne Elliot has a second chance at love. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.

DAY 22

hidden agent

A hidden CIA agent discovers the agency’s secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts a price on his head. Directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

DAY 29

Continuity to Love

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Continence to Love (Photo: Netflix / Disclosure)

DAY 31

Extraordinary

A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.

know more

COMING SOON

Cine Holliúdy

The arrival of television in the interior of Brazil, in the 1970s, threatens the cinema of a city. Now, the owner will have to use creativity for his business to survive. Directed by Halder Gomes.