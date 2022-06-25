Selena Gomez is super strong when designing a bikini for her friend’s line

Selena Gomez Helps keep the summer spirit alive on Instagram.

Selena Gomez Helps keep the summer spirit alive on Instagram. The singer appeared on the La’Mariette bikini line account, where she modeled the brand’s Caroline bikini top. With four white flowers in her hair, she looks sunny and spectacular:

Gomez’s girlfriend and former assistant Teresa Mingus Co-founded the E line, this isn’t the first time Gomez has appeared as a model for the brand. Gomez went viral when she posted a photo of herself showing off her kidney scar on Selena’s trademark jumpsuit:

She also styled the brand’s Caroline bikini top and bottom in a photo shared to the brand’s Instagram on September 4:

Mingus, who played Gomez in One Piece, Talk to ELLE.com about this photo shoot earlier this month. Seeing Gomez feel so powerful in a Lamariette play, Mingus said, “Oh, it was good.” “It’s funny because I actually took the picture. She knew exactly what she wanted to do. And that was the first picture I took of her. She got a 10, and that was the first picture. She said, ‘That’s it.’ “

Mingus continued: “She said, ‘I want to talk about my scar. I want it to be normal. I want it to be organic.” And that was the suit she wanted to wear. We’ve been ready for this all day, and then she whispers to me, ‘Hey, I think now we should go home and do a little photo shoot.’ And I said, ‘Fine by me’. She is very supportive.”

Mingus told ELLE.com that the trip Gomez and Mingus took together to Newport Beach inspired a “day trip” photo of the bikini Gomez wears in the new photo: “We [Selena and I] We were shopping for antiques and we found all these cute suits. She was like, “You need to wear a suit like this or a pattern like this.” So we had a really good day on a boat. It was a lot of fun, but that was always in the back of my mind. I didn’t want to do this [then]; The timing wasn’t right. I knew it would be a good thing if we did it right.”

