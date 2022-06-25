‘Shadow’. RTP premieres miniseries of the Portuguese film

After playing in national and international movie theaters, Shadow comes to the small screen. THE RTP debut to miniseries of the film of the same name in Wednesday, June 29th.

the production of Bruno Gascon arrives at the Portuguese 9 pm on the public television station which, in a statement, presents it as a “overcoming story about a mother who moves against the universe that wants to force her to forget the past”. Based on true events, the plot goes back to 1998 and introduce us Isabela mother who is faced with the disappearance of her son 11 years old, Peter.

The actress Ana Moreira gives life to Isabel. for the protagonist of Shadowafter which it considers a “very happy movie journey”a “exclusive version for the RTP will allow a new look at the universe of these characters and this narrative so touching and so close to us”. Ana Moreira’s performance in the film she portrays “a story of love, strength and courage about a mother who does not give up”it was worth a Sophia 2022 Award for Best Actress.

In addition to Ana Moreira, the cast also includes well-known names such as Tomas Alves and Ana Bustorffwho play two characters who, according to the RTP, “will have a great influence on history”, since they are important allies of the protagonist. The first interprets saintsthe inspector who listens to Isabel and investigates clues ignored in the course of the investigation, and Bustorff is Mariathe lawyer responsible for the process and the fight in justice.

The list also includes names such as Miguel Borges, North Victor, Sara Sampaio, Joana Ribeiro, Oksana Trach, Raimundo Cosme and Ana Cristina Oliveira.

The adaptation of Shadow the miniseries format has the production of Bruno Gascon, also responsible for the film. Composed by four episodesthe plot airs on RTP1 at 9 pm, every Wednesday from the 29th, being made available on RTP Play weekly from 12 pm.