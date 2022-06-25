Six Sites That Will Take You Back In Time | Internet

There are a number of sites that can be useful for nostalgic users who want to revisit the past. Pages like the Wayback Machine and Ten Years Ago house old versions of web pages, allowing you to miss the beginnings of digital life. In addition, platforms such as Facebook and Google Maps have features that work as a kind of “time machine” and help to revive memories. Thinking of the nostalgic internet users, the TechTudo listed, in the lines below, six sites capable of taking people back to the past.

Ten Years Ago is a site that transports the user to a decade ago. Powered by the Internet Archive database, the platform allows accessing 14 different websites and seeing what was being published exactly ten years ago. It is possible, for example, to check out what was trending on YouTube, remember the main news of the time on the BBC website and even see the launch of games like Max Payne 3 on Steam. As the page is updated every day, the nostalgic content is always fresh.

Launched in 2018, Facebook Memories is an expansion of the social network’s “On This Day” feature. The purpose of the tool is to gather memories in a single space, allowing users to remember good times more easily. In addition to showing old posts, the tool also displays friendship anniversaries and special day videos. The page can be found in the “Memories” option, on the left side menu of the platform, and displays publications from up to 12 years ago.

The Nostalgia Machine (thenostalgiamachine.com) seeks to awaken memories through music. The operation of the page is simple: the user must choose a year between 1951 and 2015 and click on “Hit me!” for the site to display the main musical releases of the year in question. The chosen song can be heard directly through the website, which opens a YouTube player on the right of the screen.

Wayback Machine is a platform that houses past versions of over 687 billion web addresses. To use the tool, simply enter the name or address of the website you want to visit and choose one of the available dates. Once this is done, the user will be transported to the version of that site on the chosen day, being able to recover how its interface was and even navigate through some links that make up the home page.

The platform works thanks to the work of seven thousand bots that crawl the Internet and take screenshots of various websites, storing the pages in cache. Content is uploaded and cataloged at the Internet Archive hub, which makes it available to the public.

Dedicated to classic video games, the Retro Tracks website (retro.sx) houses a library of hundreds of soundtracks from games released in the past decades. In addition to allowing you to listen, download and browse the hosted songs, the platform also allows you to learn more about the artists and systems behind each track. The site also has a forum where users can discuss various subjects and even request that the music of a game be added to the collection.

Google Street View now lets you see what streets used to look like, thanks to archival imagery captured by Google Maps. To explore a place, just search for the location in question on Maps, drag the Street View doll to the desired point and then click on the clock icon, just below the name of the place. Street View will then display a timeline. Just browse through the years to see what that point looked like on the selected date.

It is possible to see images up to 2007, the year in which the service was inaugurated. It is worth mentioning that there are places where few records were made over the years and, therefore, it is not always possible to view other versions.

