Solana Saga: Cryptocurrency-focused cell phone announced as “successor” to Essential Phone

Solana Labs presented on Thursday (24) the Saga, its first top-of-the-line cell phone developed in partnership with the creators of the Essential Phone (PH-1). The smartphone — formerly known as “OSOM OV1” — has advanced hardware and promises to be a must-have device for crypto enthusiasts. The Saga has a conventional design that shouldn’t deceive — this device is a blockchain platform that integrates its own cryptocurrency known as “SUN”. The cell phone was initially developed by OSOM, formed by engineers from the “deceased” Essential, but will arrive in 2023 as a joint project with Solana.

OSOM makes it clear that OV1 will no longer be released. Instead, its partnership with Solana Labs represents a new horizon for the initial design of the cell phone which, from its very beginnings, had a focus on privacy. Next, check out the details of Solana Saga.

Screen, processor and more





(Image: Chris Welch/The Verge)

Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs, presented Saga at a blended event and confirmed some of its specs. The phone will be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The executive confirmed to The Verge that the model is entirely based on the OV1, so we conclude that its front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. On the back, the finish is ceramic with a stainless steel frame. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP and just below there is a wide-angle lens with a 12 MP sensor.

















O smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most advanced platform. This chipset will work with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The battery has not had its capacity revealed, but promises to “last a whole day”. Other specs include dual SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor and the inclusion of a special USB-C cable that offers a switch to switch between data pass-through or power only, ensuring more security and privacy.

Focus on cryptocurrencies





(Image: Chris Welch/The Verge)

Solana Saga will be aimed at those adept at the “crypto universe”. This includes several cryptocurrency wallets and marketplaces integrated into the operating system, as well as dedicated software for Web3 and NFTs. Going further, the mobile has support for decentralized applications that use the brand’s proprietary blockchain.

The world needs new hardware companies to support the future that is Web3. Building an ecosystem that looks to the future without being overwhelmed by past legacy ecosystems is extremely exciting. Jason Keats

CEO of OSOM

Anatoly Yakovenko took advantage of the launch space to snipe at Apple. “We didn’t see a single cryptocurrency announcement at Apple’s latest developer conference, 13 years after Bitcoin went live. I think that will depend on us,” he said. Tim Cook, interestingly, stated a while ago that he intends to bring this segment to the iPhone.

technical specifications

6.67 inch OLED screen

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

12 GB of RAM

512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connection

Android operating system

price and availability





(Image: Chris Welch/The Verge)