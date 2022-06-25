State Government observes infringement by Flamengo and Fluminense and asks for the release of Maracanã to Vasco

Another chapter of the soap opera involving Maracanã, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco. This time, it was the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro who entered the circuit. More specifically, the state Civil House sent a letter to Flamengo and Fluminense. In the document, the body sees the infraction of the duo in the negative to Cruz-Maltino, who intends to play the game against Sport in the stadium granted by the government.

+ ACTIONS: Nene unbalances, and is the main highlight of Vasco’s victory in Serie B

The document understands that there is no “justified act” for Vasco not to be able to play at Maracanã on the desired day (July 3). The Civil House will respond by 12 noon this Monday. This information was first published by the website “ge” and confirmed by the THROW!.

+ Vasco triggers the Judiciary to play at Maracanã against Sport for Serie B

The infraction that the State Government observes concerns clause 19 of the Concession Term of the stadium for Flamengo and Fluminense. This clause indicates sanctions that can range from fines to canceling the concession.

The notification was addressed to Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo (permissionary), and Mário Bittencourt, representative of Fluminense (intervening consent). This is just another chapter in the current rift between clubs.

-> Check the table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

It all started when Vasco rented Maracanã to play against Cruzeiro, on June 12, but the amounts charged were considerably higher than usual. Cruz-Maltino then requested a new lease of the stadium, now for the game against Sport. And so far, the response from the Consortium led by Flamengo and Fluminense has been negative. Hence the intervention of the State Government.