Supercine: Globo shows the film ‘A Casa das Coelhinhas’ this Saturday (25/06/2022)

Globo selected a comedy film for this Saturday’s Supercine (25). The production on display It is The Bunny Housewhich was originally released in 2008 and airs from 0:20, right after Altas Horas.

The American feature film is directed by filmmaker Fred Wolf. The film is packed with movie stars like Anna Faris, Emma Stone, Colin Hanks, Kat Dennings, Katharine McPhee and Rumer Willis.

Synopsis and trailer for today’s Supercine

In the movie The Bunny Housewhich Globo shows this Saturday (25) at Supercine, the little bunny Shelley leads a perfect life until she is evicted from the Playboy Mansion.

With nowhere else to go, she ends up in a socially excluded student dormitory, Zeta Alpha Zeta.

Watch the trailer for House of Bunnies:

More movies on Globe

Globo will show more blockbusters in the early hours of Saturday (25) to Sunday (26). The carioca broadcaster has cast two films for Corujão, which is now shown only on weekends.

Soon after the re-presentation of the day’s chapter of the soap opera Cara e Coragem, Globo airs Corujão. The first film to be shown will be Life by a Thread. In the film, a group of electricians work repairing high voltage wires. Employees are doing a repair at work when suddenly a storm hits them. Unprepared, they must survive in order to return home.

Soon after, at 4:15 am, Corujão II exhibits Mr. Sherlock Holmes. In the film set in 1947, a new and difficult case is presented to detective Sherlock Holmes, who is 93 years old and retired, living in a remote house on the coast with his housekeeper and her son. Despite health problems due to age, Holmes does everything to unravel this great mystery.

The schedules are published by Globo in its official schedule and may change.