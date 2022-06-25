Sydney Sweeney talks about what attracted her to the role in Madame Web ~ Marvel Universe 616

Madame Web’s movie is about to start shooting. Scheduled to star Dakota Johnson in the lead role, the film will feature Euphoria fan favorite Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. Recently, Sweeney was talking to The Hollywood Reporter and was asked what attracted her to the project and she revealed that she is a huge fan of the Marvel movies, having grown up with them:

“Oh my God. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamed of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that’s what I feel like I’m going to do.” being a part of Madame Web,” Sweeney shared.

In a previous interview with Variety, Sweeney said he’s been preparing for Madame Web by reading a lot of comics.

“I am. I’m ordering a bunch of comics,” Sweeney said when asked about preparing for the film. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a huge fan of all the Marvel movies and the Sony Universe. I grew up watching all of them and I’ve been involved in the whole world my entire life, so being able to be a part of this is such an amazing, amazing thing. .”

Madame Teia will have Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced in the cast. In addition, it has director SJ Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script, with Kerem Sanga also writing an earlier draft.

Gravedigger