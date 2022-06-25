Telegram will start charging BRL 25 for use: should everyone pay?

We have been living in the digital age for some time, where the means of communication are more and more advanced. It’s no wonder that every day we come across a new type of application that allows us to communicate with people who are even on the other side of the world.

See also: Telegram Premium arrives in Brazil: check out what’s new

Although the most used messaging applications are still Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, others are gaining more and more users. One of these means of communication is the telegram.

Telegram is a messaging app that is very similar to WhatsApp, but is more geared towards the world of Businessso it involves several stores and advertisements, but it can be used by all the people who want to, so much so that it is possible to find groups formed there about everything you can imagine.

Just as it is on WhatsApp, on Telegram it is also possible to send photos, audios, videos and links, in addition to having animated gifs, emojis and the famous stickers that everyone loves to use.

Amazingly, the iOS version of Telegram was released before the Android version on August 14, 2013, while the official Android version was only released on October 20, 2013.

Since then, Telegram has been gaining more and more popularity and gaining more audience. Because? Well, the big difference offered is that it has its own server, so your storage It has cloud support, that is, it takes up almost no space in the cell phone cache.

This means that, in practice, users can store all Telegram conversations, messages and media in the cloud of the application itself, preventing these things from taking up space on the device itself.

As much as Telegram’s features already seem amazing, it doesn’t stop releasing news. The last one is that the app will have a paid version that will cost around R$25 in Brazil (US$5 in the United States).

Although no official statement regarding the values ​​has been made so far, we can already say that it will be a Premium version and totally separate from the free one.

How will the paid version of Telegram work?

The paid version of the application will be called Telegram Premium and will have some benefits and tools that the free version does not give access to, such as larger file sizes. Upload of media. And his users will also have access anticipated to new features that will be released in the future.

Pavel Durov, the co-founder of Telegram, said that it was necessary to launch this premium version of the app as an option for users so that the app could continue to survive.

There is still no forecast of when this “update” will start working, but it is expected soon.