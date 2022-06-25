The Boys: Episode of the orgy of heroes had fun with Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman; noticed? – News Seen on the web

In addition to the super-orgy, the long-awaited episode of The Boys made fun of a video posted by Gal Gadot on Instagram.

One of the most controversial (and beloved!) series today, The Boys created high expectations for the release of the sixth episode of the 3rd season, titled Herogasm (SuperSuruba, in Portuguese). But in addition to the long-awaited scene of the orgy between the superheroes, the episode brought other iconic moments and one of them was a joke with a real event, which happened in 2020 and even earned an apology from Gal Gadot, the actress who plays the Woman -Wonderful.

The parody took place in the first few minutes of the episode, available on Amazon Prime Video, which began with the Profound (Chace Crawford) in a “reflective” moment, in which he calls for more unity from the citizens after the Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) attacks. “These attacks have affected everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from. We are all in the same boat and together we can imagine a better world,” he says.

Then he, other heroes and real celebrities appear in a video singing snippets of Imagine, John Lennon’s iconic song. Did that remind you of anything? Well, in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, something very similar happened in the real world: actress Gal Gadot led a “campaign” with other celebrities talking about “union” in the face of the threat of the coronavirus. Remember:

“We are all in this together and we will get through this together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us”, wrote the actress in the post, which had the participation of several celebrities, such as Henry Cavill, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, among others. At the time, the video was heavily criticized for considering that all people had the same conditions to face such a serious period – precisely the criticism made by The Boys.

“The video was premature, it wasn’t the right thing to do and it was in poor taste. Our intentions were pure, but sometimes you don’t hit the mark, right?” Gal Gadot said in an interview with the magazine. InStyle.

the snippet of the boys (which already has a 4th season confirmed) also drew attention for having brought big names in cinema to the fray. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani and Rose Byrne were some of the artists who jumped on the bandwagon of the series.