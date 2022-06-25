“The Boys” made fun of Gal Gadot in the scene with the song “Imagine”







Photo: Disclosure / The Boys / Modern Popcorn

The episode “Herogasm”, from the series “The Boys”, wasn’t all about sex and blood. He also left a joke about Gal Gadot, interpreter of Wonder Woman.

The chapter made available this Friday (24/6) on Amazon Prime Video begins with a parody of a video shared by Gadot at the beginning of the pandemic, in which she led a chorus of “Imagine”, by John Lennon, in a montage with the participation of several stars.

In the series, the situation is recreated with the character Deep and, again, with the participation of several celebrities, each singing a part of the song. The list includes some of the heroes of the production and participation of actors such as Patton Oswalt (“Gaslit”), Josh Gad (“Beauty and the Beast”), Mila Kunis (“Perfect Mother”), Ashton Kutcher (“The Ranch”) ), Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Obi-Wan Kenoby”), Aisha Tyler (“Criminal Minds”) and Rose Byrne (“Physical”), out of tune like themselves.

Published on the Wonder Woman interpreter’s instagram in March 2020, the original video featured even more famous artists, such as Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Norah Jones, Jamie Dornan, Sia, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who sang the verses of John Lennon’s song to supposedly send a message of hope in the face of the health crisis. But, instead, celebrity karaoke became the target of memes and mockery on the internet, consecrated as a symbol of celebrities’ disconnection from reality.

This year, Gal Gadot even apologized for the initiative, assuming that it was in “bad taste” and “wasn’t the right thing” to do at that moment.

“The pandemic was already in Europe and Israel before it arrived here [aos EUA] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was going. But [o vídeo] it was premature. It wasn’t the right time and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste. I had pure intentions, but sometimes you miss the mark,” she explained to InStyle magazine last January.