“This is above average”; Flamengo wants to do everything to sign a midfielder and Rubro-Negros approve on the web

Flamengo’s board is active in the ball market aiming at the next transfer window in search of a reformulation of the squad

in bad shape in Brazilian Serie A Championship and after defeat in the first leg valid for the Brazil’s Cup in front of Atlético-MG 2-1 last Wednesday (22). Flamengo’s board continues in search of alternatives in the ball market aiming at improving performance within the four lines, aiming that only the departure of Paulo Sousa of the post did not have the expected effect.

In the last five matches played in Brazilian there were four defeats and only one victory. In the fourteenth place of the competition with 15 points, just one of the relegation zone. But for the classification zone for the Liberators cup is higher, six points.

According to profile information’Backstage Fla‘, portal specializing in team information red-blackO Flamengo are interested in hiring Wilmar Barrios. “People connected to Flamengo made an inquiry to find out information about Wilmar Barrios, from Zenit. Ex-Boca midfielder should be traded by the Russian club, but several European teams have also sought out the player’s representatives. He is 28 years old and has stood out for Boca Juniors”.

Next Saturday (19), at 19:00, at the Maracanã O Flamengo has an appointment with the America-MGin a match valid for the fourteenth round of the Brazilian. Both teams have the same score in the competition and are looking for the three points to distance themselves from the Z4.