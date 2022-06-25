Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman explains height difference

Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman explained just how physically different the latest version of her character Jane Foster is compared to previous appearances.

In an interview with deadline, portman talked a bit about the challenge of bringing Jane’s ascension to Goddess of Thunder to life, Mighty Thor.

“Taika envisioned this change in Jane and it was a really great idea that he had,” said Portman. “It was amazing to be challenged in that way because I don’t think there are many people who would cast a 5’7″ woman as a 6’6″ character, so it was great to be able to imagine how someone this big walks the world, certainly not like me, always. looking down on people, and always feeling like a kid in every situation.”

SEE MORE

Follow O Vício on Google News and don’t miss anything about Pop Culture!

Thor: Love and Thunder | Filming Chris Hemsworth without clothes was difficult, says cinematographer

Thor: Love and Thunder | Unreleased clip shows hero missing Mjolnir

The movie meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.