‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman reveals which heroine she would like to join forces with in the future of the MCU

Natalie Portman returns to the MCU to fight alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and company in ‘love and thunder‘, this time as the bearer of Mjolnir.

In the comics, the mighty Thor was once a member of the Avengers, so fans are hoping to see her joining forces with more heroes in the future of the MCU.

During an interview for the variety, portman was asked about it and said that she would love to fight alongside Captain Marvel.

“That’s a good question,” she said. “Chris [Hemsworth] It’s the best, of course. AND Tessa [Thompson] Also, I loved being with them both. Well I love Captain Marvel. brie [Larson] is a dear friend, so it would be fun.”

Natalie Portman on which #MCU character she’d like to work with next: “I love Captain Marvel. Brie is a dear friend so that would be a fun one.” #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/E4LKXPoPEZ pic.twitter.com/wQkKLSbBbd — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

Previously, the star spoke with the Total Film and joked about how it felt to transform into the ‘Mighty Thor’.

“It’s exciting to be a superhero. At the same time it’s scary because there’s no guide that comes up telling you how to do it.”

For that, portman trained hard to gain muscle and display a physique similar to the heroine in the comics, which left fans quite surprised.

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was eating a lot of protein. It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing. We had amazing stunt doubles that made things really difficult, but I also did a lot of the running and jumping and swords and hammer fighting scenes. It was definitely helpful to gain muscle for this project, it wasn’t just aesthetics. To support the weight of the cape all day, you need to have a strong upper body.”

Remembering that the film arrives on the day July 7th to national cinemas.

So, are you excited for the premiere?

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

As the film will include the participation of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (waititi) Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), there are several possibilities for this novel.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

