Thor: Love and Thunder Wins Critical Acclaim: “Best Film After Shang-Chi”

Despite only hitting theaters next month, Thor: Love and Thunder had its premiere last Thursday night (23) in the United States, and some members of the press decided not to wait to give their first impressions by sharing them on Twitter.

In a nutshell, representatives of some vehicles specializing in entertainment demonstrated approval to the fourth film starring Chris Hemsworth and second directed by Taika Waititi, seeming to agree that the film is hilarious and sincere.

See some press releases:

“Wow!! Thor: Love and Thunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Return Home. I laughed. Cry. So I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor,” Insider’s Kirsten Acuna.

“Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful and weird battles powered by Guns N’ Roses with a hopelessly romantic story about finding love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!”, Erik Davis of Fandango.

“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is the best movie in the MCU, or for that matter, any movie ever made because it has a direct reference to COCKTAIL (this part is not a joke) and in my own pantheon of references, these are the rules I’ve set. a long time, so I must stick to them,” MikeRyan of Uproxx.

“Thor: Love and Thunder is predictably hilarious, but unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s performances really shine as Waititi delivers a gripping story. I think this might be my favorite Thor movie,” Richard Nebens, The Direct.

“Thor: Love and Thunder has its ups and downs, but it doesn’t detract from the action. It has great fight scenes and the chemistry between the actors has never been better. Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster are highlights,” Muses Of Media.

“I saw Thor: Love and Thunder. It doesn’t suit Ragnarok’s visuals or bombastic comedy, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It’s also very funny (Natalie has jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history”, Jacob Kleinman, Inverse.

“Thor: Love and Thunder is Taika Waititi, a funky, colorful and epic ode to space rock operas that still delivers some heartfelt punches to the gut. Portman steals the show, Thompson is brilliant and Bale delivers a menacing and powerful performance as Gorr, while Hemsworth is at his best,” Geek Vibes Nation.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.

