Ukraine claims it was targeted by missiles fired from Belarus – DW – 25/06/2022

Ukraine was the target of several bombings this Saturday (25/06). Kiev said some of the missiles were fired from Russia’s ally Belarus. The attacks hit several cities such as Lviv, Mykolaiv, Chernigov, Sumy and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the bombers that hit Jitomir and Chernigov departed from Belarus. The former Soviet republic, led by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, declared itself neutral in the conflict.

“At around 5 am, the Chernigov region suffered a massive bombardment of missiles. Twenty missiles hit the village of Desna, fired from the territory of Belarus”, informed the Northern Command of Ukrainian troops, adding that “there were no casualties” and only “one infrastructure was affected”, without indicating whether it is a military installation or not.

Ukraine said the shots were fired by Russian troops and came from Petrykaw in southern Belarus.

Kiev accuses Russia of trying to drag Belarus into the war. The attack comes on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Lukashenko in St. Petersburg. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Belarus at the end of next week.

Despite not being officially participating in the war, Belarus provided logistical support to Moscow’s troops, especially in the first weeks of the Russian offensive. The country led by Lukashenko, since 1994, has since been the target of Western sanctions, also applied against Russia.

Lukashenko accused the West of being “at war with Russia” and of elevating “Nazism to the rank of state ideology” for its military and financial support for Ukraine. He also demands that Belarus be included in negotiations to end the conflict.

cn (dpa, Lusa, AFP)