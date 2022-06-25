Ukraine’s candidacy for the European Union serves to ‘contain’ Russia, says the Russian government | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian government said on Friday (24) the admission of Ukraine and Moldova as candidates to join the European Union as a western maneuver of geopolitical “containment” of Russia.

The admission of these countries as candidates to the European Union “confirms that the CIS space takeover [Comunidade de Estados Independentes, que reúne ex-repúblicas soviéticas] actively proceeds with the aim of containing Russia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership

The European Union announced its decision on Thursday, four months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (one of the Russian objectives is precisely to separate Ukraine from Western countries).

4 Months of War in Ukraine: From Russian Invasion to European Union Membership

Maria Zakharova stated that the European Union proposes to “establish relations with the surrounding regions governed by the principle of master and slave”.

According to the spokeswoman, Brussels (headquarters of the bloc’s Executive) uses “methods of political and economic blackmail” so that candidate countries to join the European Union adopt “illegitimate sanctions” against Russia.

“This aggressive approach by the European Union has the potential to create new divisions and new crises, much deeper in Europe,” he said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was more restrained on the subject of Ukraine and Moldova’s candidacies, assuring that it is “an internal matter for Europe”.