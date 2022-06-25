UN and NVIDIA fight climate disasters using artificial intelligence and data science

United Nations Program Accelerates Climate Disaster Management with NVIDIA Technology

To promote climate action for a healthy global environment, the NVIDIA is working with United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) to apply the powers of deep learning and gives Artificial intelligence (AI).

The effort supports UN Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030, centered on 17 interrelated sustainable development goals. These SDG targets, which include “climate action” and “sustainable cities and communities”, serve as calls to action for all EU Member States UN promote global well-being.

NVIDIA and UNOSAT also promote deep learning course

The collaboration between UNOSATpart of United Nations Institute of Training and Researchand the NVIDIA is initially focused on advancing climate-related disaster management using AI for Earth observation. O AI4EO (AI for Earth Observation) is a term that encompasses initiatives that use AI to help monitor and assess changes on the planet.

To accelerate the research and development of your AI4EOa UNOSAT will integrate its satellite imaging technology infrastructure with the NVIDIA accelerated computing. The AI-powered satellite imaging system will collect and analyze geospatial information to provide near real-time information about floods, wildfires and other weather disasters.

In addition UNOSAT launches an educational module that is based on a course from the Deep Learning Institute (DLI) gives NVIDIA on the application of methods of deep learning to generate accurate flood detection models.

“Working with NVIDIA will allow us to close the cycle from the search for AI to the implementation of climate solutions in the shortest possible time, ensuring that vulnerable populations can benefit from the technology”, declares Einar Bjørgo, director of UNOSAT.

Satellite image analysis with artificial intelligence technology

For tasks such as assessing the impact of a tropical cyclone in the Philippines or a volcanic eruption in Tonga, the emergency mapping service at UNOSAT uses computer vision and analysis of satellite images to obtain accurate information about complex disasters.

Near real-time analytics is critical to managing crash events. weather disasters. Humanitarian teams can use the data-driven information provided by artificial intelligence to take quick and effective disaster response action. Data is also used to inform sustainable development policies, build user capacity and strengthen climate resilience in general.

THE UNOSAT will leverage the satellite imagery technology infrastructure with the systems NVIDIA DGXwhich allow the AI development in scale, and the platform NVIDIA EGXwhich delivers the power of accelerated computing from the data center to the edge.

The technology of NVIDIA Accelerates AI-Based Flood Detection by 7X covering more extensive areas with greater precision, according to the UNOSAT.

“I always say that technology brings benefits to various sectors and this is an example worthy of much recognition. Joining efforts with the UN on this project is a source of great pride. This is an application that will make a difference for not only future generations, but will also prevent many disasters that would happen in the coming years”, says Marcio Aguiar, director of NVIDIA’s Enterprise division for Latin America.

NVIDIA DLI Course on Disaster Risk Monitoring

In addition to powerful technology, a skilled workforce is essential to apply AI and data science to analyze and prevent weather events from turning into humanitarian disasters.

“NVIDIA and UNOSAT have a unique opportunity to combat the impact of climate change and advance the UN SDG targets, with a starting point of training data scientists to develop and deploy GPU-accelerated models that improve flood prediction “, explains Keith Strier, vice president of global AI initiatives at NVIDIA.

UNOSAT has developed a module for the Deep Learning Institute’s free online course which addresses how to build a model of deep learning to automate flood event detection.

called Disaster Risk Monitoring by Satellite Imagesit is the first of many courses planned by the NVIDIA focused on climate action for the global public sector community.

The module of UNOSATbased on a real case study of the UN, highlights an example of a flood in Nepal. In collaboration with the NVIDIAa UNOSAT is offering the module for free with the aim of qualifying data scientists around the world to take advantage of accelerated computing to predict and respond to climate disasters.

“Our goal is to democratize access to accelerated computing to help countries train deeper learning models that are more accurate and capable of better predicting and responding to diverse humanitarian and natural disasters,” says Strier.