Until Death Review: Megan Fox Is Alive!

Wow, I haven’t seen the Megan Fox. After an explosive start to her career (literally, as she was very attached to Michael Bay back then), the girl who made nerds in love at the beginning of the 21st century is gone. Looking at her filmography on IMDB, it doesn’t even seem like she’s been that inactive. However, I don’t think I’ve seen her in the movies since that cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Well, she’s back, and so am I. This is our review Until death.

CRITICISM UNTIL DEATH

Until death It has the kind of premise that I really like. It’s one of those claustrophobic horror movies where the victim is trapped in a limited space, with no possibility to ask for help. It all starts with Megan Fox and her unhappy marriage. But it’s the couple’s birthday, so they’re going to celebrate, in a secluded house where they spent very happy times in the past.

After a very naughty night, they go to sleep. The next day, the girl wakes up handcuffed to her husband. “What game is this?” she asks. He responds tersely, and shoots himself in the head. Come on, papa!

Okay, it’s a tense situation, but I’ve seen horror movies with scarier premises. From there, the feature does that tour traditional way that anyone would do in that situation. She tries to call the police, but the house has no phones. She tries to take the car to drive to civilization, but her husband has run out of gas. He also disappeared with all the sharp objects. And she discovers all this by dragging the ham from one side to the other.

CINEMA IS TIME ON SCREEN

It is often said that “cinema is screen time”. And my main criticism of Until death it is his use of time. We have here a short film, which does not even reach 90 minutes. And even then, there’s too much fuss.

In particular, this kind of story has to start with your foot in the door. But Until death slowly presents the case of the protagonist and her unhappy marriage, for the shooting itself to happen only for the 30 minutes of projection. It’s a lot of time”Super Cine” before getting to the good part.

And the good part doesn’t start with the shooting. Yes, it was essential to show that the girl tried to take the car or call the police, but that goes too far. I would say that Until death it only starts even when other people show up in the house. Then it becomes a much more tense and interesting game of cat and mouse, reminiscent of the great Panic Room.

PANIC LAKE HOUSE

My criticism could go the way that the film spends too much time on what doesn’t matter, and then runs out of time for the good part. But this is not exactly the case here. The “good part” lasts as long as it should. in no time Until death He goes through his situations too quickly. In fact, it’s the opposite. There’s simply no script here for 90 minutes of tension that holds your attention.

We have here a short feature that perhaps should have been content with being a long short. And hence my review of Until death not use the time you have on the screen well. I wouldn’t even say that Until death it’s especially bad. Is not. But it’s the kind of feature that I recommend watching only at home, and only if you don’t have anything else cool to watch. It’s a “subscription service” movie more than anything else.