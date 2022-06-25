US Supreme Court Repeals Right to Abortion: How Decision Resonated with Politicians and Celebrities

24 June 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Women cry in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington after a ruling on abortion rights

The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that paves the way for restrictions and bans on abortion in the country, announced on Friday (24/6), provoked great controversy among politicians and celebrities.

The judges of the Court considered valid a law created in the State of Mississippi, in 2018, which prohibits the termination of pregnancy after the 15th week of pregnancy, even in cases of rape.

The ruling reverses a precedent set by the “Roe v Wade” case — a landmark decision that nearly 50 years ago guaranteed access to abortion across the country.

Check below how the deliberation had repercussions in different parts of the world.

Joe Biden

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Joe Biden speaking at the White House

US President Joe Biden scheduled a press conference at the White House to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.

During the speech, he said the sentence was a “tragic mistake” and the result of an “extremist ideology”.

“The health and lives of the women of this country are now in danger,” said the Democrat, lamenting a “sad day” for the US.

“Women can be punished for wanting to protect their own health, or doctors will be criminalized for doing their duty of care,” he declared.

He also called for the right to abortion to be made law and urged Americans to continue the fight for the right “peacefully” and “at the polls.”

The president also said he would do “everything in my power to protect women’s health.”

Barack and Michelle Obama

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Barack and Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama was one of the first to speak out, through his social networks and in a statement also signed by the former first lady.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, but relegated the most intensely personal decision anyone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues, attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

In a statement shared on his social media, written in May, when the first information about a possible court decision began to circulate, the former president also said that the deliberation is a blow “not only for women, but for all of us. that we believe that in a free society there are limits to how much government can invade our personal lives”.

“This decision is unlikely to significantly reduce abortions, which have declined in recent decades thanks in large part to better access to contraception and education,” wrote Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Instead, as we have already begun to see in states with restrictive abortion laws, women with resources travel to states where abortion remains legal and safe. While those without enough money or access to transportation or the ability to get out of school or school work face the same circumstances most women faced before Roe, desperately seeking illegal abortions that inevitably pose serious risks to their health, their future ability to have children and, at times, their lives.”

Michelle also spoke on her social media. “Today I am heartbroken,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am heartbroken for the people in this country who have just lost their fundamental right to make informed decisions regarding their own bodies.”

Donald Trump

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Donald Trump

The former American president gave his opinion in an interview with the Fox News television channel.

The annulment of the right to abortion responds to “the will of God”, declared the Republican when asked about his participation in the Supreme Court decision.

The decision “follows the Constitution” and “brings everything back to the state level, which should always have been the case,” he added.

Hillary Clinton

photo caption, Hillary Clinton

The former first lady and former secretary of state said on Twitter that the Supreme Court’s decision is a setback for women’s rights.

“Most Americans believe that the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is and that those decisions must continue to be made between patients and their doctors,” she wrote.

Clinton also urged the public to support and donate to Democratic candidates to protect reproductive rights.

Mike Pence

Credit, Getty Images

The former vice president of the United States during the administration of Donald Trump praised the decision of the Supreme Court.

“By overthrowing Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court has given the American people a new start in life; by returning the issue of abortion to the States and the people, this Court has corrected a historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to rule at the state level. in a manner consistent with their values ​​and desires,” the Republican, who is already considering running for the White House in 2024, said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Nancy Pelosi

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives was against the deliberation. She called the Supreme Court decision “outrageous and heartbreaking” and vowed to fight it in Congress and at the polls.

“The Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the obscure and outrageous goal of taking away women’s right to make their own decisions about reproductive health; American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” he said.

Boris Johnson

Credit, Reuters

The UK prime minister called the decision “a major setback”.

“It’s a very important decision. I have to tell you, I think it’s a big step backwards,” he said during a press conference in Rwanda, where he is on an official trip.

“I have always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I hold to that view.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Young people celebrate US Supreme Court decision on abortion in Washington

Emmanuel Macron

Credit, EPA photo caption, Emmanuel Macron

The French president also criticized the decision and expressed solidarity with American women.

“Abortion is a fundamental right of all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose freedoms are being undermined by the US Supreme Court,” she wrote on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau

Credit, Getty Images

Canada’s prime minister called the news “horrific”.

“My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now on the verge of losing their legal right to abortion. I cannot imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now,” she wrote on Twitter.

“No government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for their right to choose.”

Taylor Swift

Credit, Getty Images

The American singer also regretted the decision.

“I am absolutely terrified that we are where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision took that away from us,” she wrote on Twitter.

Viola Davis

Credit, Getty Images

The American actress and Oscar winner regretted the decision.

“Destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power!” he posted on Twitter.

Mark Ruffalo

Credit, Average PA

The actor called the decision “delayed and cruel.”

“The Supreme Court has become divisive,” said the actor of films such as Avengers and spotlight.

Pearl Jam

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard at a concert in California

The band also commented on their official Twitter account: “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court, should stop access to abortion, birth control and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM of choice. .”

Stephen King

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Stephen King

The American writer spoke on Twitter.

“It is the best Supreme Court the 19th century has ever produced,” wrote the author of works such as The illuminated and Carrieusing irony.