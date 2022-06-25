US Supreme Court Repeals Right to Abortion: How Decision Resonated with Politicians and Celebrities

Admin 16 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Women cry in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington after a ruling on abortion rights

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Women cry in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington after a ruling on abortion rights

The decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that paves the way for restrictions and bans on abortion in the country, announced on Friday (24/6), provoked great controversy among politicians and celebrities.

The judges of the Court considered valid a law created in the State of Mississippi, in 2018, which prohibits the termination of pregnancy after the 15th week of pregnancy, even in cases of rape.

The ruling reverses a precedent set by the “Roe v Wade” case — a landmark decision that nearly 50 years ago guaranteed access to abortion across the country.

Check below how the deliberation had repercussions in different parts of the world.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Extreme heat of up to 50ºC leaves a trail of damage in Europe, Asia and the United States; see PHOTOS and understand | Environment

The week that marked the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (and the last …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved