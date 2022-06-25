What are the benefits of working at Nubank? There are vacancies open!

In all, 101 job openings are offered, both in São Paulo and at Nubank units in Latin American countries.

Recently, Nubank completed the renovation of its headquarters in São Paulo. The headquarters is an 8-story building with purple walls, a ball pool on the ground floor, and a new cafe space, which is aimed at both employees and customers who visit the space. With the new house, Nubank opened new job openings for different areas. Check it out below.

What vacancies are available at Nubank?

In all, 101 job openings are offered, both in São Paulo and in fintech units in other Latin American countries. Such as Colombia, Mexico and Argentina. The hybrid working model makes it possible for employees to have to go to the office only one week every 2 months.

In Brazil, the vacancies are for Analytics Engineer, Data Specialist, Product Designer, Senior UX Researcher and Enterprise Security Manager. In addition, there are vacancies for Network Engineer (women only), Software Engineer, among other positions.

What are the benefits of working at fintech?

The renovation of the head office and the adoption of the hybrid work model make Nubank’s job openings attractive. Recently, fintech also reviewed the benefits offered in an attempt to meet the new needs of employees.

Nubank offers home-office assistance of R$ 110 per month. Another advantage is discounts at ticket and accommodation companies, such as BCD Travel, Buser and Decolar.com. In addition, Nubank, which until then only offered food stamps, now also offers food stamps.

For those interested in being part of the Nubank team, it is possible to check the complete list of available positions, and apply for the one that best fits your professional profile.

