where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Tonight (25), Flamengo and América-MG face each other for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at 19:00 (Brasília time), and marks the return of the carioca team to Maracanã, after the defeats to Atlético-MG. The confrontation takes place at the moment when Dorival Júnior needs a reaction.

The teams present similar scenarios in the table and are flirting with the relegation zone. Both add up to 15 points, just one more than Goiás, which opens the stick.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. O UOL Score follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Flamengo: Santos, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Thiago Maria and Andreas; Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro. Coach: Dorival Junior.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Danilo Avelar, Éder, Marlon, Lucas Kal, Juninho, Alê, Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida. Coach: Vagner Mancini

embezzlement

Flamengo cannot count on Bruno Henrique due to a multi-ligament injury in his right knee. Besides him, David Luiz and Fabrício Bruno are doubts among those related, since they are in the final stage of recovery.

América-MG will have goalkeeper Matheus Cavichiolli as an absence, who is in the final stretch of recovery from a muscle injury in the back of the left thigh. Meanwhile, Paulinho Boa has already trained with the group and may appear among the related.

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Latest results

Flamengo lost to Atlético-MG 2-1, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Meanwhile, América-MG was defeated by Fortaleza by 1 to 0, by the Brasileirão.