Why won’t Margot Robbie be Harley Quinn in Joker 2?

When it was announced, joker 2 caused the excitement of many fans. After all, the first feature starring Joaquin Phoenix was considered a success by the public and critics. Therefore, the sequel became something much anticipated. In addition, the announcement also showed that the plot should focus on the relationship between the villain and the harlequin.

However, the rumors that emerged drew even more attention. Even more considering that the Lady Gaga is quoted to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2. A fact that aroused the curiosity of many in relation to Margot Robbieinterpreter of the criminal in three DC movies. In fact, the actress gave life to the character in a way that won over the public.

Thus, it became one of the few elements that saves the first Suicide squad (2016). No wonder he received his solo film, Bird of Prey: Harley Quinn and Its Powerful Emancipation (2020), and starred The Suicide Squad (2021).

Harley Quinn in Joker 2 won’t be the same as in the movies

Above all, it is important to understand that the harlequin in joker 2 will not be the same as the other films. It is narrative logic. The film created by the director Todd Phillips belongs to another universe A.Dsomething different from the films entitled sinyderverse (created by Zack Snyder).

So the movie joker (2019) is born with the proposal to unlink stories. an attempt by Warner Bros. to give up the shared universe and go ahead with individual features. Therefore, the studio must choose to go with different artists. The same thing happened with the character. joker, for example. In DC’s shared universe, Jared Leto played the villain. In the solo movie, Joaquin Phoenix was the one who gave life to the enemy of the Batman.

There is still the chronological factor. The Joker movie takes place in 1981. The Harley Quinn stories, on the other hand, take place in the present tense. Somewhere around 2020. So there’s no reason for Margot Robbie to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2.

Margot Robbie wants to take a break from the role

However, there is a reason that makes choosing another Harley Quinn in Joker 2 easier. Margot Robbie just don’t want to be in the movie. at the time of The Suicide Squad (2021), the actress revealed that she would like a break from the character. In short, she intends to focus on other projects.

After all, in a period of five years, he gave life to Harlequin for three different features. As an actress and also a producer, it must have been really exhausting. Thus, it opens space for a new story to be told.

Because, thinking like cinema, the character of Bird of prey (2020) brings an aesthetic issue different from what we saw in joker. Both contrast. While this provides almost a thriller psychological extreme anguish, Magot Robbie’s Harley Quinn travels to the other extreme: a character who lives in a colorful and alive world. And, we agreed: the created world Todd Phillips it’s the complete opposite of that. Thus, surely someone would miss the essence.

There is still no confirmation, however, who will be the new Harley Quinn in Joker 2. Warner has yet to provide further information regarding the sequence of joker (2019).

Anyway, did you like the article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitterInstagram and Facebook to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.