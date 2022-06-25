Wild Rift World Cup: Omegha Announces Departure From MiT | lol

Omegha announced, this Friday, the departure of Gabriel “MiT” from the coaching staff of the team that disputes the Icons Global Championship, the World Wild Rift, in Singapore. The organization explained that it made the decision after “new information emerged that I was not aware of”. The former League of Legends coach and former caster is currently fighting a court battle after being accused of sexual assault.

– We came to the public to communicate the dismissal of Gabriel “MiT” from our company’s service providers. We’ve been following the stories and comments this week. With this, we reassess the contractual situation of the same. We verified that, during this process, new information emerged that the organization was not aware of and that will be duly verified by Organs competent bodies – declared Omegha in a note.

During the week, the community revolted over MiT’s participation in Omegha as a “service provider with a focus on the technical committee”, as the organization informed the MGG website. To justify the hiring, Omegha, in a statement last Tuesday, had declared that the former coach had no lawsuits filed against him.

However, according to the MGG, Judge Dr. Juliana Guelfi ordered the opening of a police investigation to investigate the facts. As GE found out, this investigation was initiated after a criminal complaint made by Daniela Lin, a tattoo artist who had accused MiT of sexual assault and is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the former coach for slander. She also sues MiT for slanderous reporting.

Omegha is the only representative of Brazil with playoff chances at Icons. The team faces Flash Wolves, from Taiwan, this Saturday, at 10 am (Brasilia time), in search of a spot in the quarterfinals. The Brazilians beat Buriran United, from Thailand, in the debut, but lost to FunPlus Phoenix, from China, in the following round.

MiT’s defense stated, in a statement, that it expresses “total surprise” with his departure from Omegha and that he will dedicate himself to providing psychological support to the coach and team, which, in the words of the lawyers, “bitter an unfair context of revictimization”.

The defense said that MIT sought justice against what it called “serious and unfounded allegations” attributed to the coach, “in addition to not having committed any crime, he has never been or is being prosecuted” for rape.

– All personal and professional losses suffered by Gabriel Mit will be opportunely objected in new lawsuits. We will fight, flanked by the truth, until the end – says the note, signed by lawyer Hugo Viol Faria.

In 2021, MiT was accused of sexual assault tattoo artist Daniela Lin in 2015, when the coach played for paiN Gaming’s squad on CBLOL. Hours later, he was dropped from the CBLOL caster board that year. After what happened, MiT spoke about the accusations through official notes on their social networks.