“Will stay”; defender coveted by Sérgio Coelho throws a cold shower on the manager and decides to continue playing in Europe

Seeking to make history once again in Brazilian football, Atlético Mineiro, led by its manager Rodrigo Caetano, returned with full force to the ball market to strengthen the team of coach Turco Mohamed for the sequel to the season. After closing a pre-contract with striker Christian Pavon, who will arrive from next month to Cidade do Galo, the Minas Gerais team announced the hiring of striker Alan Kardec this Friday afternoon (24).

But the director of Galo will not stop there. Rodrigo Caetano wants at least two more reinforcements: attacking midfielder Pedrinho and defender Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid. However, both deals are complicated. In the case of Pedrinho, Atlético is interested in Lille, from France. Even though the French team received a first refusal from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, the French did not give up and already waved a bombastic proposal: 14 million euros in cash, another 4 million euros in installments, with another 4 million euros in bonus in case the ex-Corinthians meet the goals stipulated by the Lille board.

Felipe, who was the name quoted to take the place of Diego Godin, became an impossible dream at that moment. That’s because this Friday (24)journalist Jorge Nicola brought the information that the defender chose to renew with the Spanish team for at least one more season and still being able to extend it for another cycle in the future.

Also according to the reporter, if Felipe chose to return to Brazil, Galo would have to battle with five other teams that also had an interest in the defender.O: “About Felipe, who will stay at Atlético de Madrid, I bring information that I didn’t know. He received requests from Corinthians, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. Atletico was the one that showed the most interest, but the renewal was already advanced, worded.”said the journalist in his live on youtube.