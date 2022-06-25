Windows 11 completes one year of announcement; see the best features

On June 24, 2021, Microsoft officially announced the much-hyped Windows 11. A year ago, the product was presented as the safest and fastest operating system in the brand’s history.

With a minimalist look, the software drew a lot of attention for its more modern aesthetics and inspired by the Windows 10X instinct. The world’s most popular OS also brought performance features and much more integration with other systems.

Completing a year since the announcement, what are the best news that Windows 11 has presented so far? O TecMundo recalls, below, the most interesting features of the operating system and what it still promises for the future.

new widgets

The new Windows 11 widgets are more dynamic, more diverse, and feature a range of different settings. You can pin, unpin, organize, resize and customize choose content cards about news, weather, traffic, quotes, calculator and more.

And one of the good news in this regard was the possibility of using third-party widgets, which was announced by Microsoft last month. According to the technology giant, the integration will take place in 2022.

Focus Mode

Windows 11 has gained Focus Mode as a good news. Present in operating systems such as iOS 15, the configuration helps the user to stay focused on important activities.

The feature, which minimizes distractions, ensures an on-screen focus timer, turns on Do Not Disturb, prevents taskbar apps from blinking, disables badge notifications on apps on the taskbar, and more.

In addition, Focus also integrates with Clock with features like a focus timer and music integration.

gamers features

At the Windows 11 announcement event, Microsoft used part of the presentation to talk about how the OS was developed with gamers in mind. To prove this, the company explained to have introduced in the software the same technology of the Xbox Velocity architecture, which is present in the Xbox Series.

From DirectStorage, the functionality allows Windows 11 to be able to decompress game resources by the GPU without having to overload the processor, giving a great performance gain and lower loading times for games.

The gamer side of the OS also made it have Auto HDR (which automatically implements High Dynamic Range improvements) and the Xbox Game Pass service integrated.

centralized start menu

In terms of visuals, one of the biggest new features of Windows 11 is the Start Menu. Without many changes in functionality, it drew attention because it was now natively configured in the center of the screen, just like its rival Linux.

Microsoft defended the change saying that leaving the main menu of the software in the center makes its use more practical and much more agile. The Windows Lastest website even revealed that the brand sent emails to users saying that it centralized Start because of feedback and requests from users themselves.

android apps

If the issue of centralization of the Start Menu was controversial, since many people preferred to turn the menu to the left, there is no controversy about this novelty. The revelation that Windows 11 would have native access to the Android platform made many people happy with the possibilities.

Microsoft’s latest operating system allows people to run Android platform apps that are available in the Amazon Appstore, directly from the new Windows Store.

To make this little “gambiarra”, Windows 11 uses Intel Bridge technology. It allows the language of apps developed on the Google platform to be translated to the x86 architecture.

The future: Windows 11 22H2

With a year since its announcement and almost 9 months available for users, Windows 11 still has a long way to go. One of the most awaited news is the 22H2 update, which is promised to arrive in the second half of this year.

The update is already in testing and, although all the features have not been fully revealed, it is already possible to know some of the new features. The 22h2 update should introduce the new smart clipboard, features like erasing Notification Area icons, desktop improvements, new-looking File Explorer and Task Manager tabs, as well as bug fixes and optimizations.