Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be made official on July 5

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is a long-awaited smartphone by Xiaomi fans, but that wait could be close to over. Apparently, the Chinese brand will make it official at the beginning of July.

According to the TechGoing website, the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra should be revealed on July 5th, curiously the same day that ASUS should present the ROG Phone 6, its gaming smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra should bring renewed design and cameras with Leica technology (Image: Reproduction/Zouton)

With its arrival happening in a few days, it should be one of the first devices with the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, presented at the end of May this year. The source also says that the first teasers about him will appear from the 28th of June.

What to expect from the Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED and LTPO technology, which will allow a variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, in order to save energy. Its battery should have a 4,800 mAh cell with support for 67 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 just released by Qualcomm, it should be revealed with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of space for UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device should be revealed with Android 12 running under the factory MIUI 13 interface.

As for cameras, rumors cite a 50 MP main rear camera with OIS, a 48 MP ultrawide and a 48 MP for 5x optical zoom with periscopic lens. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra should also have a Time of Flight sensor and laser-assisted autofocus.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi closed a partnership with Leica, and the photographic giant must be responsible for the cell phone lenses. Finally, it should keep the predecessor’s 20 MP front camera.

Source: TechGoing