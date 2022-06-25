Xiaomi launches Poco X4 GT and Poco F4; check the specs

This Thursday (23) the Xiaomi launched two new smartphones from the Poco line. we are talking about Poco X4 GT It’s from little F4. Both devices bring an interesting technical sheet, triple camera on the rear, screens with high refresh rates and batteries with fast charging support. Let’s get to know the two smartphones in more detail.

Read too

Meet the Xiaomi Book S: tablet with Windows 11 and Snapdragon processor

Black Shark 5, Xiaomi’s gaming phone, is released globally

Poco X4 GT

Let’s start talking about the most powerful smartphone. O Poco X4 GT It features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and up to 270 Hz touch sampling. In this way, the device matches the Motorola Moto G200 5G, which was released here at the end of last year. On the front we still have a 20 megapixel camera housed in a hole in the center of the screen.

Inside we find a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which works together with 8 GB of RAM and a storage that varies between 128 GB or 256 GB. The fact that Xiaomi has chosen a MediaTek processor makes me think that maybe the Poco X4 GT is aimed at the gamer audience, since the MediaTek chips are powerful and don’t heat up as much.

The cell phone also has 3 cameras installed in a circular module. The main sensor is 64 megapixels, the ultrawide camera is 8 megapixels and the macro camera is just 2 megapixels.

The device is still equipped with a 5,080 mAh battery and supports 67-watt fast charging. It already arrives with MIUI 13 installed. See below the complete technical sheet of this smartphone.

The Poco X4 GT will go on sale in Europe on June 27th. The suggested price for the version with 128 GB of space is 379 euros (about R$ 2,045). The 256 GB model has a suggested price of 429 euros (about R$ 2,315).

Technical specifications

Screen : 6.6-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision

Processor : MediaTek Dimension 8100

RAM memory : 8GB (LPDDR5)

Storage : 128GB and 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Back camera : Main: 64 megapixels (f/1.89) | Ultrawide: 8 megapixels (f/2.2) | Macro: 2 megapixels (f/2.45)

Frontal camera : 20 megapixels (f/2.45)

Drums : 5,080 mAh, 67 watt fast recharge (in-box charger)

Operational system : MIUI 13

connectivity : USB-C port, 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC

Others : Fingerprint reader on the side, Gorilla Glass 5 and infrared emitter

dimensions : 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87 mm

Weight : 200 grams

Colors : blue, silver and black

little F4

Let’s talk now about little F4, which is a simpler cell phone but that is not to be thrown away. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which works together with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage also varies between 128GB and 256GB.

The screen, on the other hand, is of better quality. It features a 6.67-inch OLED panel and Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. The screen is still capable of displaying 100% DCI-P3 colors.

The photographic set also consists of 3 cameras, with the main sensor being 64 megapixels. The difference is only due to the larger aperture and the presence of optical image stabilization (OIS). Finally, the battery, which also supports 67-watt fast charging, has a smaller capacity of just 4,500 mAh.

It will also go on sale in Europe from June 27th. The suggested price for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 of storage is 399 euros (about R$ 2,150 in direct conversion). The beefier model, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, costs 449 euros (about R$ 2,420 in direct conversion).

Technical specifications

Screen : 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM memory : 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR5)

Storage : 128GB and 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Back camera : Main: 64 megapixels (f/1.79) | Ultrawide: 8 megapixels (f/2.2) | Macro: 2 megapixels (f/2.45)

Frontal camera : 20 megapixels (f/2.45)

Drums : 4,500 mAh, 67 watt fast recharge (in-box charger)

Operational system : MIUI 13

connectivity : USB-C port, 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC

Others : Fingerprint reader on the side, Gorilla Glass 5 and infrared emitter

dimensions : 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87 mm

Weight : 195 grams

Colors : green, silver and black

Sources: Android Police and XDA-Developers