You won’t believe the proposal Inter made for Yuri Alberto

The telenovela between Inter, Yuri Alberto and Corinthians has already ended. The striker will be a player for the São Paulo club and should be announced soon. However, the agreement between the parties does not mean that the colorada direction has not tempted the athlete. According to information provided by journalist Eduardo Gabardo, the top hats in colorado matched the figures offered by Timão.

Trending: Thaigor Janke: Galhardo could be a problem in the coming weeks

The values ​​were equal not only in the salary issue, but also in the agreement with Zenit and the approach of the attacker’s return to Porto Alegre took place in the duel against 9 de Octubre, in which Yuri visited Gigante and made a point of going to the locker room. greet each of the former teammates.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

Even so, Yuri sent his way to the São Paulo team. The striker was involved in a loan agreement, in which Timão will give Mantuan and Ivan in exchange. With this, the club coached by Vitor Pereira will have the dreamed-up striker that they have been looking for since the beginning of the season.

Trending: Yuri Alberto hits the hammer on career future

Yuri Alberto was criticized by the Inter fans

The striker’s decision to play in Itaquera angered some fans, who expressed their indignation on social media. Yuri still dreams of playing in the World Cup and sees Corinthians as a bigger showcase than Colorado. In addition to the huge crowd, the white-and-white club still disputes the Libertadores, as well as the Copa do Brasil, competitions in which Yuri would not have the opportunity to play in Porto Alegre.

Trending: Mano acts behind the scenes and young man who was leaving Inter may have another future

Thus, only the official announcement by Corinthians remains. For Inter, the search for a top scorer still continues, but the obsession with the return of the former alvirrubro player came to an end last Friday afternoon.