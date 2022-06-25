Young is prevented from inheriting R$ 62 million for not working; understand the case

A 26-year-old Australian girl has inherited a massive $12 million fortune, but is unable to get her hands on the money. That’s because she is breaking two rules of her father’s will: getting a job and helping society in some way.

But the girl, named Clare Brown, says her father’s request is elusive. She is now challenging her father’s wishes in court in a fight with the rest of the family. “Give me what is rightfully mine. I am suffering”she demanded in an interview with “A Current Affair”, an Australian program, on Tuesday (21).

“Can you please stop all the ‘me get a job’ business”said Clare. “I’m broke and I can’t do anything about it”, continued. Currently, Clare lives with his wife and one-year-old daughter in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The family receives aid from the government to survive. This is a very different reality from when she was younger, as she once lived in an apartment valued at $5 million.

Her father, Christopher Hyland, provided a very affluent life for her, who attended one of the most prestigious schools in the city. In recent years, the young woman was receiving an allowance of US$ 500 (about R$ 2,600) a week from him, in addition to the help offered by the country. But Clare said she was forced to contact the government because her father “kept cutting funding.” She even claimed to have been “financially abused”.

Continue after Advertising

When Christopher died in January, Clare inherited the millions her father had made in the stock market, only with the two conditions: work and contribute something to society. The main reason she is unable to comply with her father’s request, according to the young woman, is due to serious mental health issues, including Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“I understand why these people want me to be a functioning member of society, however you have to look at my diagnosis and realize that this is not going to happen.”, she said. Clare was also diagnosed with high-grade autism. Wife Lauren explained that the young woman struggles to complete daily tasks. “She doesn’t have an executive function in her head”said Lauren.

“I will not learn to drive (for example) because I have ADHD. I have the attention of a mosquito”pointed out Clare. “Our cats wouldn’t be fed, they would starve because she wouldn’t remember that they need to eat.” exemplified Lauren. The couple says that the heiress has to follow a written list of what to do for the day. However, Clare’s family claims the conditions would be an excuse.

“Instead of agreeing to her late father’s wishes, she went against his trust”said Clare’s cousin Jimmy. “We are on the edge. We’ve done nothing but love Clare.”, he claimed. Jimmy’s twin brother is the one who lives on the late Christopher’s former estate. They made a deal years ago that the young man would carry out some renovations for the lord and could live there for free.

The heiress worked for the NGO Autism Australia and tried to be a barista elsewhere, but lasted less than half an hour on the job. She is a member of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, an Australian government program that supports people with disabilities. According to her, the project had budget cuts and, as a result, reduced support for this group to get adequate jobs. “I only want what is rightfully mine. My father would be ashamed to see the way they are treating me.”, she blurted out. Watch the channel report:

Ruth Barr, Clare’s mother-in-law, told the Daily Mail that her daughter-in-law can’t work because “she hates crowds, she can’t concentrate and people hate her because she’s gay.”