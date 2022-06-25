Zelensky appeals at Glastonbury festival for support for Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a video conference call on Friday to the crowd at the UK’s Glastonbury music festival, urging them to support and spread the truth about Russia’s invasion and pressure politicians to help restore it. peace.

Zelensky, dressed in his traditional military uniform, drew applause after a pre-recorded message on the music festival’s Other stage played before the performance of rock band The Libertines.

“Russia stole our peace,” he told the crowd at Glastonbury, the world’s biggest green field festival.

“Glastonbury is the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask that you share that feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack,” Zelensky said, speaking in English.

“The more people who join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end,” he added. “Prove that freedom always wins.”

Image: UOL Art

Zelensky, who has built a close working relationship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has routinely appeared by videoconference before national parliaments and global bodies to implore countries to help Ukraine in the war, which Russia calls a “special military operation”. “.

He also gave a video speech ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest.