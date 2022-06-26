10 best Apple TV+ series to binge-watch in 2022

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Apple TV+ is the streaming platform of one of the largest companies in the smartphone industry. Unlike Netflix, or even Disney+, the applesauce catalog is relatively new in this field. Without a huge catalog with old series, it is possible to find only original series.

Check out our list of 10 Apple TV+ series

If you want to discover new series, we’ve brought you a top 10 of the best series to watch on Apple TV+.

1 – The Serpent of Essex (2022)

Based on the book of the same name, by writer Sarah Perry, the series follows the story of Cora Seaborne, who decides to explore the field of paleontology, after the death of her abusive husband. In the Gothic drama, Cora is intrigued by rumors of an ancient cave that is in ruins as a result of an earthquake, which houses the mythical serpent of Essex. The Essex Serpent enchants with aesthetics, from the fog-covered swamps, to Cora’s evolution into a more confident woman.

2 – Physical (2021 – Present)

The series borders on psychological drama, as it follows housewife Rose Byrne, who lives in San Diego in the 80s and decides to leave her husband’s shadows and invest in the world of aerobics. Rose has to learn to deal with her husband’s discoveries of betrayal and his personal demons.

3 – Enlightened (2022)

The series stars Elisabeth Moss as Kirby, a young woman who is attacked by a mysterious man. Kirby survives the attack and resolves to investigate the man’s past, discovering more than she could have imagined. As the investigation progresses, Kirby gets help from Detective Dan, who also tries to unravel the terrible stories of the man’s past.

4 – Pachinko (2022 – Present)

It follows the story of three generations of a Korean family that moves to Japan in the 1900s. Centered on Sunja, the daughter of a fisherman, she finds herself hopelessly in love with a rich man, but everything collapses when she discovers she is pregnant with the man.

After discovering the secrets of the man she was in love with, Sunja decides to marry a kind man. This decision will completely change the fate of her and her family.

5 – Rupture (2022 – Present)

With one season, the series addresses a group of employees who undergo a surgical process, where they lose their memories when they enter the building where they work, and when they leave, they forget everything they did in the time they worked. Everything is led by Adam Scott, who realizes the dangerous consequences of the procedure.

6 – Foundation (2021 – Present)

Considered one of the most expensive series on Apple TV+, the sci-fi adventure tells the story of Gaal, played by Lou Llobell, who moves and starts working as an assistant to a university professor, what happens next changes everything.

7 – Ted Lasso (2020 – Present)

This series tackles the story of football coach Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a Premier League football team. With no football experience, he discovers the reason for his sudden contraction, but his attitude changes everything.

8 – In Defense of Jacob (2020)

The eternal Captain America enters the list. This time, Chris Evans gives life to prosecutor Andy Barber, who is given the difficult mission to unravel the murder mystery of a 14-year-old boy, and when investigating, he finds himself with no way out to find out who is among the culprits.

9 – For All Mankind (2019 – Present)

This series brings up a question asked centuries ago, what if Russia won the race against the United States to land on the moon in 1969?

Battles are fought within the space program, the series presents this scenario and makes us wonder what would happen if Russia landed on the moon.

10 – The Morning Show (2019 – Present)

What would be the main series on Apple TV +, was not well received by the public in the way it was planned, even though it had Resse Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrel and Billy Crudup, in the cast. The series tackles issues of sexual abuse, accusing a talk show’s main anchor, guilty or not, of his battle with veteran presenter Alex, make for some pretty pivotal episodes.