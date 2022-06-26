10 most important news of the week (20/06 to 24/06)

Good Morning! To keep up to date this early Saturday (25th), the TecMundo separated everything that happened this week (June 20th to 24th). In addition to several news about technology and science, the world of entertainment and games were also very busy in the period.

On Monday (20), a group of scientists discovered a new multiplanetary system in the vicinity of Earth. On Wednesday (22), the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted on Disney+. This Friday (24), we explain everything about “Urubu do Pix”, which is a scam involving deposits on WhatsApp.

This was just an appetizer of everything that rocked! Check out the highlights of the week below. To access each news in its entirety, simply click on the links below.

1. Astronomers find a new multiplanetary system in the vicinity of Earth. The system features two rocky planets, roughly the size of Earth, and is just 33 light-years away.

2. Xbox Game Pass has free Far Cry 5, Naraka Bladepoint, FIFA 22 and more. Check out the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for free.

3. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is released globally; see price. See all the details of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 bracelet, which brings a bigger screen and new features.

4. Bitcoin value will go to zero, says government of China. The Chinese government issued a warning stating that Bitcoin is just ‘a series of digital codes’; experts disagree with the position.

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+. Great news for wizard fans!

6. iPhone 13 leads: see 10 best-selling cell phones in the world. In April, smartphones from Apple and Samsung dominated the ranking of the best sellers globally, with only one spot taken by Xiaomi.

7. Nubank launches a debit card account for young people aged between 12 and 17. Nubank’s digital account for teenagers will be rolled out gradually to customers; fathers and mothers will need to apply for the opening.

8. Netflix confirms new plans with streaming ads. Netflix’s format change is a response to the negative numbers recorded by the company in the last quarter.

9. Pix Vulture: understand the scam involving deposits on WhatsApp. Pix’s Vulture is becoming popular among Twitter users, whether in memes or victims. Understand how the scam behind the meme works.

10. What is the origin of the word ‘thank you’? Commonly used in our daily lives, the word ‘thank you’ began to gain the concept we have known for a few centuries.