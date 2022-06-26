10 most pirated movies of the week (26/06/2022)

The month of June says goodbye with news also among the most pirated films. In the last week, major premieres have arrived on streaming services and, consequently, have also started to pop up on torrents.

As expected, the superhero universe is still on the rise and shows how popular the genre remains with the public. This time, we have two stories from different studios that, even so, connect and complement each other. It sounds strange, but the multiverse is in vogue and this kind of madness is starting to make perfect sense.

In fact, the theme of alternate realities and multiple versions of the same character is so high that we have no less than three films on our list addressing the same subject. Apparently, the pirates on duty are really interested in this idea.

In addition, among the novelties, we have classic characters from one of the most beloved (and irreverent) animations of the 1990s returning in a special to play with our nostalgia. And for those who like a good thriller mixed with science fiction and doses of horror, the new film by filmmaker David Cronenberg has also entered the sights of privateers.

But those are just a few of this week’s highlights. Check out which are the most pirated movies of the week.

10. Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe

Like pretty much everything from the 1990s, Beavis and Butt-Head also had a recent revival. This time, politically incorrect animation has returned in the form of a film that retains all the humor typical of the original series, but with jokes and situations adapted to contemporary times.

the great charm of From The Universe is that he mixes this irreverence and everyday comedy with sci-fi elements, as the big-headed duo ends up embarking on a trip to space when they just wanted to finally get along with a girl.

9. Watcher

Based on a true story, watcher It’s a thriller that works the psychological tension well by working on the most basic mystery of all: is this really happening or are we just going crazy and paranoid?

The film tells the story of a young woman who abandons her acting career to move to another country with her husband. Displaced and alone, all she has left is to stare at life through her apartment window—until she finds someone else looking at her.

From there, the film plays with this constant feeling of being watched and followed, and the tension increases when she starts to question whether this is really happening and whether or not this mysterious figure is a threat to her life.

8. Spider-Man: No Return Home

The new Spider man arrived in theaters almost six months ago, already had its digital release and is about to reach streaming services and, even so, pirates are still interested in the feature. After all, it is really impossible to remain indifferent to No Return Home.

At this point in the season, you may already know what happens in the movie inside and out, but it’s really exciting to remember the meeting of three generations of Spider-Man and see them fighting side by side against such remarkable villains. And you can bet that we will still hear a lot about this adventure around here.

7. Uncharted: Off the Map

Contrary to predictions, Uncharted: Off the Map returns to the list of most pirated movies of the week. And there is no way to ignore the irony of fate contained in this fact, since we are talking about an adventure centered on a group of thieves who try to recover a legendary pirate treasure. No honor among thieves, that’s what they say.

In case you’ve landed here by parachute, uncharted is the adaptation of the famous PlayStation game and can be seen as a kind of modern reading of Indiana Jones with the charm and malice of Tom Holland.

6. The Weight of Talent

After hearing jokes about his career for years, behold, Nicolas Cage shows up to show the world why he became the Hollywood star he is today — and who lives up to the Coppola surname he carries. The Weight of Talent has been named as one of the actor’s best roles. After all, what could be easier than playing yourself?

In fact, the film plays with the actor’s reputation as an eccentric and portrays him as someone mired in debt, unable to get relevant roles and who has family problems. That’s when he starts to accept dubious characters from weird people.

5. The Man of the North

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, the man of the north It is a grandiose and has been considered by many to be one of the best in Viking-themed history. A technical masterpiece and very well filmed, it tells the revenge story of Amleth, who, about to take his father’s place as king, sees him murdered by his uncle.

It’s the old tale of Hamlet that you’ve seen so many other times, but very well adapted by director Robert Eggers, who knows how to use the Nordic setting very well to bring all the cultural and mythological elements of this people to make this well-known story make it unique.

4. Crimes of the Future

Director David Cronenberg is a filmmaker as bold as he is divisive. And although not all of his films please the general public, there is no denying how interesting his proposals are. And with Crimes of the Futureis no different.

With a strong cast that includes Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, the film shows a near future in which pollution and climate change have forced humanity to undergo mutations. And it is in this new world that a couple of artists use their mutation as a spectacle – which puts them in the path of new arms of government and new species of criminals.

3. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

The multiverse is really in vogue and not just in superhero movies. In Everything Everywhere at the Same Timethe concept of alternate realities and multiple versions of oneself is explored very creatively thanks to the inventiveness of the A24 staff, who blended action, comedy and science fiction.

The plot is focused on a woman who unintentionally becomes involved in a multidimensional adventure that brings a great responsibility to her: nothing less than the fate of all universes is in her hands. Despite all this chaos, she discovers that the most important thing is actually the simplest things.

2. The Toronto Man

Returning to the normal world, The Toronto Man bets on the most basic formula of action history: someone has had his identity changed with that of an agent and now he will need to ally himself with a criminal to stay alive and clear his name. More traditional than that, impossible.

The film brings a lot of beating and persecution with good doses of humor, which is very reminiscent of that atmosphere that the 1980s long films carried. It’s a formula so accurate that all it took was to get to Netflix for it to show itself in the pirate bays of this internet of my God.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

But, as it could not be otherwise, the treasure most coveted by pirates could not be other than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has barely left theaters and is already running torrents. And this coincides with the launch of the digital version of the feature in stores and on Disney+ itself.

In the story, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes across the mysterious concept of the multiverse when he saves the life of a girl who claims to have come from another dimension. The problem is that the young woman seems to be running away from a terrible entity that threatens to destroy several universes: the heroine Scarlet Witch.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Multiverse of Madness changes the tone of the MCU’s adventures a lot and flirts a lot with horror, bringing some very heavy scenes, many unexpected twists and participations beyond special.