Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

International LGBT Pride Day is approaching, and here at My Favorite Series, the celebration doesn’t stop! Therefore, throughout the month of June we publish several contents related to the topic. So, continuing, we separate five more movie tips. This time, the list is from the Globoplay catalogue. Check out.

5 Movies To Watch On Globoplay

Falling: There’s Still Time (2020)

Viggo Mortensen assumes here the direction, script and also as protagonist. The LGBT drama follows Willis (Lance Henriksen) a violent, rude, sexist, as well as homophobic elderly man who starts to show signs of dementia. In order to spend more time with his family, he stays at his son’s house for a week. Only, John (Viggo Mortensen) is gay and lives with his Chinese husband and his Latin daughter. The narrative focuses on the relationship between father and son.

Rare Flowers (2013)

Directed by Bruno Barreto, Flores Raras is based on a true LGBT story. So, in 1951, in New York, the poet Elizabeth Bishop (Miranda Otto) in search of motivation decides to leave for Rio de Janeiro. So she stays at her college roommate Mary’s (Tracy Middendorf) house. The friend lives with the architect Lota de Macedo Soares (Glória Pires). At first, Elizabeth and Lota don’t get along, but they soon fall in love with each other.

And Then We Danced (2019)

The LGBT plot follows Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), a dancer from the National Georgian Ensemble who has been dancing since he was a child and is at the height of his career. However, the arrival of Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) in the company begins to shake his confidence. The rookie becomes her biggest rival at the same time her secret love.

Cameron Post’s Bad Example (2019)

Caught by her boyfriend having sex with her best friend in the middle of prom, Cameron Post (Chloe Grace Moretz) is sent by her aunt to a religious center that claims to cure young people attracted to the same sex, but to submit or not to the supposed treatment, the teenager You need to find out who you really are first.

Song To Die Of Love (2019)

The LGBT story follows Isabela (Mayara Constantino) who suffers from abandonment, Felipe (Caio Horowicz) who wants to fall in love and Ricardo (Victor Mendes), his friend, is in love with him. The film is based on the homonymous play that won the award for Best Young Play from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics. The cast also includes Denise Fraga, Ícaro Silva and Suely Franco.

