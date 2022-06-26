6 Popular Apps That Make Your Phone Battery Die Faster | Productivity

The battery life of Android and iPhone (iOS) phones is a big problem for users, even more so when some frequently used apps can demand more of it. Device wear occurs naturally, as charging and discharging cycles decrease equipment capacity over time. However, certain actions can speed up the downloading of smartphones, such as keeping apps open in the background. So, here are six apps that consume a lot of load and how to solve it.

READ: Discover 5 cell phone functions that can be ‘villains’ of battery consumption

1 of 6 List brings together the applications that consume the most cell phone battery; check out what they are and how to solve the problem — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash List gathers the applications that consume the most cell phone battery; check out what they are and how to solve the problem — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash

What is the best app to save cell phone battery? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

Facebook, Meta’s social network, is one of the applications that most consumes the cell phone battery. This is because the platform operates in the background in several ways, such as connecting access from other social networks, such as Messenger and Instagram; to perform updates, contact syncs and even use mobile data. So, even if the user doesn’t realize it, the app performs a series of activities, which can culminate in a battery drain.

The good news is that the problem can be solved without much effort, as it is enough to put a usage limit for the app in the smartphone’s internal settings. In addition, it is also possible to define that the service does not act in the background and does not issue notifications, which will significantly reduce smartphone consumption.

2 of 6 Facebook is one of the main platforms that consume battery in the background — Photo: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash Facebook is one of the main platforms that consume battery in the background — Photo: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

The Google maps application is very demanding on the cell phone to work properly, as it needs to use mobile data and access to the location constantly – functions that consume a lot of the cell’s battery. This happens because the platform needs real-time updates to be able to provide information, which includes the need to connect to satellites and perform triangulation between antennas, for example, technologies that demand high device operation.

In this sense, to ensure that the app continues to work normally, but still in order to preserve your battery, an alternative is to restrict access to the location to “while using the app”. Thus, the service will only carry out the processes when it is really necessary.

3 out of 6 GPS apps like Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps can also drain your battery due to using too many resources. — Photo: Henry Perks/Unsplash GPS apps like Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps can also drain your battery due to using too many resources. — Photo: Henry Perks/Unsplash

It’s no surprise that WhatsApp messenger is on the list, after all, it’s a constant use app. The platform naturally demands a lot of battery power to send text and audio messages, or even voice and video calls. However, this consumption is even greater if the user receives or sends media frequently, such as videos, images, documents and animated stickers. It is worth remembering that these files can also decrease memory space.

In addition, WhatsApp has other features that can reduce the load on devices even when not using it directly, such as through notifications. In addition to text, alerts accompany sounds and vibrations, which also contribute to battery drain. To mitigate the problem, one of the solutions is to clean chats every week and disable notifications.

Instagram can also consume a lot of load due to continuous usage and also the fact that many users keep it open in the background. Also, when activating the network location service, it will always be updating its position and consuming resources.

So, to lessen the problem, go to the app settings and disable location access. Also, it is important to be careful to always close the application when it is not in use.

Dating apps are also not far behind when it comes to energy consumption on iPhone and Android phones. In addition to using it by itself, Tinder damages the battery by performing various tasks in the background, in addition to accessing features such as photo gallery, camera, location and others. Again, one of the ways to reduce the problem is to check the access permissions to the smartphone tools and change them to work only when using the app.

The short video app available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones can be addictive, which alone would justify the high battery consumption. But, in addition to the long periods of use of the platform, access to the gallery, camera, microphone and speaker can be the main causes of the load drop. It is worth remembering that the main features of the app also require features that demand high smartphone operation, such as recording videos and using mobile data.

One of the alternatives, in addition to checking permissions, can be to enable internet use for the app only when you are going to use it. Also, clearing the service’s cache in the cell phone’s settings can also be a solution.

4 out of 6 TikTok can also compromise battery health; Reducing app usage time can be a solution. — Photo: Kon Karampelas/Unsplash TikTok can also compromise battery health; Reducing app usage time can be a solution. — Photo: Kon Karampelas/Unsplash

Tips to reduce battery consumption on your cell phone

The great utility of these apps in everyday life makes uninstalling them complicated. However, some tips can be used to lessen the negative effects of platforms. The first is to know exactly which apps consume the most energy on your phone. To do this, go to the settings. On iOS, select “Battery”. On Android, go to “Battery” and “Battery Usage”. That way, you’ll know which apps have used the most energy since the last charge.

It is also possible to activate features that will save energy when the battery is low. On iPhone, this function is called “Low Power Mode” and can be activated in Definitions > Drums. On Android, just go to settings > Drums to find the option “Battery Saver”.

Other tips to decrease battery consumption can be to lower the screen brightness and use dark mode whenever possible. Also, turn off the internet or turn on airplane mode when you are going to spend time disconnected to limit background activity.

5 of 6 Some actions can preserve the device’s battery (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: TechTudo Some actions can preserve the device’s battery (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: TechTudo

How to check your battery health on Android and iPhone?

Taking every precaution to save energy may not be as effective if your battery’s health is already deteriorating, i.e., getting further and further away from 100%. On Android phones, there is no native way to analyze battery health, but in general, the user can access some basic information to check the device’s battery.

To do this, go to “Settings”, tap on “Battery”, access the three-dot menu at the top right and select “Battery usage”. That way, you can see which apps have used the most battery power since the last full charge cycle. Also, in the next menu, represented by the three dots, the user will find the option “Show full device usage”, in which other resources will be included in the analysis, such as the operating system processes and the screen itself.

6 of 6 Initial setup of the AccuBattery app — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora Initial setup of the AccuBattery app — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora

You can also check your Android’s battery health with the AccuBattery app, available from the Google Play Store. It is able to count battery cycles, which includes charges and discharges over time, even if they are not total. To start using it, it is necessary to charge the device to 80%, the total recommended by the application to increase its useful life. To access the data, just go to the “Health” tab.

On iPhone phones, the process is much easier. Just open “Settings”, go to “Battery” and then “Battery Health”. There, data about capacity, performance and whether any maintenance is required will be displayed. In the same tab you can also find consumption analysis functions, such as battery usage graphs, application activity, activity with screen on and off, among others.

See too: The ‘villains’ of light: see what uses up the most energy and how to save