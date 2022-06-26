6 Smart Home Devices You Didn’t Know About | Which one to buy?

There are little-known devices that can be interesting to compose a smart home. Companies such as ALG, Ekaza, Elsys and Philips offer models such as smart light fixture, Bluetooth door handle and smart power supply to facilitate the daily lives of users. The following list includes equipment for prices starting at R$ 134, as is the case of the Ekaza LED strip, which brings 16 million colors to decorate the environment.

The Philips motion sensor, on the other hand, can automate the lighting for about R$282. Another option is the smart feeder, which allows the programming of the portion and the times when the pet’s food will be served by values ​​that start from from R$926. See below six smart home devices you didn’t know about.

1 of 6 Elsys BM300S is a Bluetooth door handle promises simple installation — Photo: Disclosure/Elsys Elsys BM300S is a Bluetooth doorknob promises simple installation — Photo: Disclosure/Elsys

The Bluetooth door handle is interesting for those who want to start the smart home project right at the front door. It automates the opening of doors through passwords or even a control application, bringing greater convenience to the user’s daily life. The equipment is similar to the digital lock, but promises to have simpler installation.

A good option is the Elsys branded Bluetooth door handle model, which follows the national door handle pattern and can be easily installed on any door. In addition, the device allows the door to be opened using tags, numeric passwords or even the Elsys+ application, which controls and configures the item. In addition, the product allows the user to create temporary passwords remotely, giving greater autonomy in adverse moments. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon’s website, the model received full marks in 66% of its reviews. It sells for around R$443.

For those who want to go beyond the traditional in smart home design, a sensor for doors and windows can be an interesting option. Unlike motion sensors, the purpose of the product is not to identify when someone passes or some movement happens near the product, but to warn when doors or windows are opened and closed, sending a signal to the control center.

With the promise of simple operation and uncomplicated installation, a good model to venture out and get to know the product better can be the AGL intelligent door and window opening sensor. Using the AGL Home app to send notifications, the product has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months and Alexa compatibility. It sells for around R$135.

2 of 6 AGL Wi-Fi smart sensor notifies you when the door or window is open — Photo: Disclosure / AGL AGL’s Wi-Fi smart sensor notifies you when the door or window is open — Photo: Disclosure / AGL

Rated with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, some users point to the fact that the sensor only issues notifications when the door or window is open for more than eight seconds, being a good accessory to prevent the person from forget doors and windows open, but not enough to notify every move.

The smart feeder is a practical product that allows the user to program the portion and times when pet food will be served. For those who want to introduce the tool in their daily lives, the Nutri Smart Feeder from Ekaza can be a good option. The model has a schedule, jam or food shortage alert and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

In addition, it features an integrated camera that allows remote monitoring of the pet, giving the tutor more security. The product has a good reception from the public, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, having received the maximum score in 81% of the reviews. It is sold for figures from R$ 926.

3 of 6 The Ekaza Pet Fdw020 Smart Feeder brings compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant — Photo: Disclosure / Ekaza The Smart Feeder Ekaza Pet Fdw020 brings compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant — Photo: Disclosure / Ekaza

LED strips are interesting to give depth and personality to environments. The product is ideal to bring a special touch to the most different spaces, such as gamer setup and headboard, for example. For those who want an affordable and cost-effective model, the Ekaza smart tape should be a good option that can be purchased for prices starting at R$134.

The product is five meters long, 24 W of power, 16 million colors and brightness and temperature adjustment, in addition to being compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. The product also has a good reception from the public, being rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Amazon website and receiving the maximum score in 70% of its reviews.

4 of 6 Ekaza LED strip is five meters long — Photo: Disclosure/Ekaza Ekaza LED strip is five meters long — Photo: Disclosure/Ekaza

More smart home items

Widely used in the assembly of lighting setups as a way to automate the turning on and off of lights, motion sensors are small, discreet and easy to install devices. In addition, as a device that can be used in different rooms of the house, motion sensors go beyond the automation of a single point in the house and assist in the integration of the entire residence in the smart project.

Although it is battery powered, the Philips motion sensor should be an interesting option for anyone who wants to have a smart home. The device also allows users to choose between installing it on the walls using screws or simply resting it on a surface without requiring great effort at the time of first use. The model is rated by Amazon consumers with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, receiving a maximum rating in 72% of reviews. It is found by figures starting from R$ 282.

5 of 6 Philips motion sensor is battery powered — Photo: Handout/Philips Philips motion sensor is battery powered — Photo: Disclosure/Philips

The lamp is a traditional decoration item on bedside tables, reading corners or even in home offices. They unite aesthetics and utility by presenting themselves as a versatile device in everyday life. Therefore, its smart version can be a good purchase for a smart home.

With a futuristic but very minimalistic design, the smart table lamp from Elsys is interesting for those who want to increase their setup. With several programming options, such as timer and usage scenarios, 16 million colors and 400 lumens of power, the model also has a Wi-Fi connection and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Amazon website, receiving a maximum score in 83% of its reviews, the Elsys smart lamp stands out for its high brightness and ease of use and installation. Interested consumers need to pay around R$319.

6 of 6 Elsys Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp brings 16 million colors — Photo: Disclosure / Elsys Elsys Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp brings 16 million colors — Photo: Disclosure/Elsys

