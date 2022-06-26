75 years ago Anne Frank’s diary was published | World

Why the personal notes of a Jewish girl murdered in the Holocaust still interest young people around the world today, at a time when historical interest in the Nazi era is growing. It all started modestly: when Otto Frank published his daughter Anne’s diary on June 25, 1947, Het Achterhuis (“The Annex Room” in Dutch) initially had a print run of just 3,036. The first German edition appeared in 1950, with a modest 4,600 copies.

That changed with a cheap paperback edition in German and a play about the book released in 1956, followed by a Hollywood film three years later: the total circulation soared to 700,000 copies. To date, Anne Frank’s Diary has been sold millions of times and is available in 70 languages, making it one of the most translated books in the world.

Language and youth concerns

In her diary, Jewish girl Anne Frank describes the time when she and her family were hiding from the Nazis in German-occupied Amsterdam.

To this day, the work brings children and young people around the world closer to the horrors of the Holocaust. Veronika Nahm, director of the Anne Frank Center in Berlin, said in an interview with DW: “Anne Frank writes about things that are relevant for young people at this stage of life: family, falling in love, fighting with their mother. But also who determines Who am I, what do I want to be when I grow up, what will the world be like in the future?”

The Anne Frank Center uses the diary to give young people “an introduction to the topics of the Holocaust and Nazism,” according to Nahm. The lives of Anne Frank’s family and friends also play a role: her father, Otto Frank, for example, witnessed the book burnings in Frankfurt, Anne’s uncles were arrested during pogroms, her best friend Hannah Pick-Goslar , survived the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and witnesses the Holocaust to this day.

Inspiration for projects with young people today

A 2022 study confirmed that young people in Germany are more concerned about the Nazi era and the Holocaust than their parents’ generation. Nahm also noted this: “We can see that young people are very interested in the Holocaust and the history of National Socialism.” The number of visitors to the exhibition at the Anne Frank Center would also attest to this. “Were it not for the pandemic, we would have increasing numbers every year.”

But the issues are becoming more diverse in the 21st century: for example, young people from Turkey and Germany are currently working on a project on Turkish Jews in Berlin during the National Socialist era, and young people are also taking care of volunteers from the North. of Africa who defended their fellow Jews.