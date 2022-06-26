Aerolíneas receives Boeing 737-8 in the colors of a Belarusian company

State-owned Aerolíneas Argentinas yesterday received another Boeing 737 MAX 8 for its fleet, but the aircraft did not arrive in the company’s classic blue. The image below, published by the Punta Cana Tower profile on Instagram, shows that the jet still flew in Belavia colors, but with Argentine registration.





The plane in question originally belonged to Belavia’s Belavia company, however, because of US and Western sanctions on Russia’s allied country, Boeing was banned from delivering the jets. The case is similar to what happened with the new generation Embraer E2 Brazilian planes, which Belavia had, but which were removed from their country some time ago, at the request of the owner (lessor).

In the case of the E2, they were taken to Kazakhstan, where they are stationed to this day, waiting for a new destination. The 737 MAX 8 had better luck at the time, and managed to be allocated to Aerolíneas.

An interesting detail was observed at the MAX stop in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: the aircraft still bears the Belavia painting, with the classic “single button” flower (also called marianinha or cornflower), which is the national flower of the Eastern European country.

Only the words “Belavia” were removed and the Argentine license plate, LV-KEJ, was placed. According to Aviacionline, the aircraft will undergo a new paint job in the colors of the Argentine company before going into operation, including on flights to Brazil.



