After third consecutive defeat at home, Guto leaves Bahia

Source: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia

After three consecutive defeats at Fonte Nova and criticism from the fans regarding their performance, Guto Ferreira is no longer part of Bahia’s coaching staff.

The announcement was made officially by the Squadron, this Sunday morning (26). Besides him, assistants Alexandre Faganello and André Luis leave the team.

Physical trainer Valdir Jr. also no longer composes the technical commission of the tricolor. It was Guto Ferreira’s third spell at Bahia, when he was hired to avoid relegation, in 2021.

Since then, there have been 47 games, with 20 victories, 10 draws and 17 defeats; the last one was against Novorizontino (1×0), for the 14th round of Serie B. In a statement, the club thanks the services provided by the coach.

Now, the Board is looking for a new commander for the championship sequence and the return match, against Athletico Paranaense, for the Copa do Brasil.

Read the official note:

Esporte Clube Bahia informs Nação Tricolor that Guto Ferreira is no longer the club’s coach.

The Squad is grateful for the services provided and wishes good luck in the coach’s career.

This was Guto Ferreira’s third time in charge of Tricolor.

He, since November 2021, has commanded the team in 47 official matches. There were 20 triumphs, 10 draws and 17 defeats.

Along with him, the team’s assistants Alexandre Faganello and André Luis, in addition to physical trainer Valdir Jr.