Alexa, Amazon’s device, gets a new function worthy of Black Mirror

Future update recalls disturbing episode of the series.

Apparently, the amazon is committed to transforming black mirror into something real. This is because the company plans to make the alexayour famous voice assistant, can reproduce speech patterns of our loved ones or anyone else, including those who have died.

The news was announced during the conference re: MARS from Amazon, an event on artificial intelligence, robotics and other topics related to the technological universe and space (via ComicBook.com). In it, the retailer featured a video in which a child asked Alexa to quote an excerpt from the book. The Wizard of Oz in your grandmother’s voice.

Second Rohit Prasadscientist and industry vice president who runs Alexa, the new technology is possible because “we are unquestionably living in the golden age of artificial intelligence, where our dreams and science fiction are coming true”.

Although Amazon has not provided many details as to when this technology will be available to users, it is known, so far, that it takes about one minute of audio coming from the original source of the voice so that Alexa can reproduce it.

in the second season of black mirrorthe episode “I’ll be right back” portrays a very similar concept. In it, the protagonist hires a robot that simulates the personality of her late boyfriend using artificial intelligence to analyze her posts on the internet.

So, what did you think of this black mirror from real life? Leave it in the comments!

