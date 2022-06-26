all the singer’s movie roles ranked [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

From award-winning films to flop productions, look back at the career of one of the most promising artists of the century

Emanuela Lemes (under the supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/26/2022, at 12:00 pm

Lady Gaga is one of the most renowned artists of the last decades. The star burst into the spotlight with her signature danceable songs, which soon made her one of the biggest pop singers of the decade, as well as an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

after starring a star is born (2018), Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta started to stand out in the world of cinema and television, but her work as an actress has been drawing the attention of specialized critics for years.

Whether acting as herself or being in supporting roles, Gaga definitely has a long future as an actress, as she is one of the names quoted to star in a sequel to joker(2019).

To remember the career of Stefani as an actress, the Rolling Stone Brazil ranked all movies and series from Lady Gaga according to the notes of IMDB and synopses of Rotten Tomatoes:

1. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015) – 7.9

“The detective and family man John Lowe (Wes Bentley) moves to the Hotel Cortez in order to investigate a series of murders that took place at the location. The owner of the property is the powerful countess elizabeth (Lady Gaga), a woman who appreciates art, fashion and blood.”

In addition to being in the main cast of Season 5, Gaga made a cameo in the 4th episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016), as the powerful Elder Witch of the Forest.

two. A Star Is Born (2018) – 7.6

“The experienced musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers – and falls in love – with the artist Ally(LadyGaga). She almost gave up on her dream of making it big as a singer until Jackson draws her into the spotlight. But even with the career of Ally taking off, the personal side of their relationship is falling apart, while Jackson engages in an ongoing battle with his own inner demons.”

3. Gucci House (2021) – 6.6

“House of Gucciis inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), a stranger of humble origins, marries the family Guccihis unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and unleash a reckless spiral of betrayal, decay, revenge and, ultimately…

4. Sin City: The Fatal Lady (2014) – 6.5

“The damaged inhabitants of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. Dwight McCarthy (Josh Brolin) abandons his battle with his inner demons to help Ava Lord (Eva Green), the woman of his dreams and nightmares.”

5. Machete Kills (2013) – 5.6

“When the President of the United States (Carlos Estevez) has a mission that would be impossible for any mortal, the person he needs is machete (Danny Trejo), a former Federale agent wielding a knife. the mission of machete is to knock down Voice (Mel Gibson), a mad revolutionary and an eccentric billionaire arms dealer who concocted a plan to start a nuclear war. Facing death at every step the assassins take, Machete uses every skill he has to get the job done.”

